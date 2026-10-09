Los Angeles Dodgers Quietly Announce Signing of Young Pitcher Before NLCS vs. Brewers

The Los Angeles Dodgers punched their ticket to the National League Championship Series with a 3-1 National League Division Series win over the Atlanta Braves.

The Dodgers will play the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS. The Brewers beat the San Diego Padres 3-1 in the NLDS.

Before the NLCS, the Dodgers quietly announced the signing of a young pitcher.

Los Angeles Dodgers Sign Young Pitcher Before NLCS vs. Milwaukee Brewers

The Dodgers signed right-handed pitcher Maikol Lora to a minor-league contract, according to MiLB.com’s transactions log.

Lora throws and hits right-handed.

Lora was born on Aug. 1, 2009, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

He is listed at 6 feet 4 inches and weighs 185 pounds.

Looking at the Los Angeles Dodgers Right Now Ahead of the NLCS

The Dodgers won the first game of the NLDS against the Braves at Dodger Stadium. The Braves evened the series with a Game 2 victory.

Los Angeles won two straight games at Truist Park to secure the series victory.

Here is the Brewers-Dodgers NLCS schedule:

Game 1: 5:00 p.m. PDT on Sunday, Oct. 11 @ American Family Field

Game 2: 2:00 p.m. PDT on Monday, Oct. 12 @ American Family Field

Game 3: 5:00 p.m. PDT on Wednesday, Oct. 14 @ Dodger Stadium

Game 4: 6:00 p.m. PDT on Thursday, Oct. 15 @ Dodger Stadium

Game 5 (if necessary): 6:00 p.m. PDT on Friday, Oct. 16 @ Dodger Stadium

Game 6 (if necessary): 5:00 p.m. PDT on Sunday, Oct. 18 @ American Family Field

Game 7 (if necessary): 5:00 p.m. PDT on Sunday, Oct. 18 @ American Family Field

Games 1, 2 and 7 will be available to watch on FOX. The rest will be broadcast on FS1.

The winner of the Brewers-Dodgers NLCS will advance to the World Series to play the winner of the ALCS.

The Tampa Bay Rays, who swept the New York Yankees in the ALDS, will play the winner of the ALDS between the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox in the ALCS. The Guardians-White Sox series is tied 2-2.

This year’s NLCS will be a rematch from last year.

In 2025, the Dodgers swept the Brewers 4-0 in the NLCS. The Dodgers then beat the Toronto Blue Jays in the World Series.

The Brewers finished the season with the best record in the National League at 103-59.

The Dodgers finished the season with the second-best record in the National League at 100-62.

The Brewers won four of seven games against the Dodgers during the regular season.