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Los Angeles Dodgers Quietly Announce Signing of Young Pitcher Before NLCS vs. Brewers

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National League Division Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves - Game Four
Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 07: Manager Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers speaks to the media during a press conference after defeating the Atlanta Braves in game four of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 07, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers punched their ticket to the National League Championship Series with a 3-1 National League Division Series win over the Atlanta Braves.

The Dodgers will play the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS. The Brewers beat the San Diego Padres 3-1 in the NLDS.

Before the NLCS, the Dodgers quietly announced the signing of a young pitcher.

Los Angeles Dodgers Sign Young Pitcher Before NLCS vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Pittsburgh Pirates v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 22: President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman of the Los Angeles Dodgers walks in the outfield during batting practice before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium on August 22, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Dodgers signed right-handed pitcher Maikol Lora to a minor-league contract, according to MiLB.com’s transactions log.

Lora throws and hits right-handed.

Kansas City Royals v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 11: A detailed view of the Los Angeles Dodgers logo hat and LGND fielding glove of Mookie Betts #50 against the Kansas City Royals at Dodger Stadium on August 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Lora was born on Aug. 1, 2009, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

He is listed at 6 feet 4 inches and weighs 185 pounds.

Looking at the Los Angeles Dodgers Right Now Ahead of the NLCS

National League Division Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves - Game Four
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 07: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates defeating the Atlanta Braves in game four of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 07, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

The Dodgers won the first game of the NLDS against the Braves at Dodger Stadium. The Braves evened the series with a Game 2 victory.

Los Angeles won two straight games at Truist Park to secure the series victory.

Here is the Brewers-Dodgers NLCS schedule:

  • Game 1: 5:00 p.m. PDT on Sunday, Oct. 11 @ American Family Field
  • Game 2: 2:00 p.m. PDT on Monday, Oct. 12 @ American Family Field
  • Game 3: 5:00 p.m. PDT on Wednesday, Oct. 14 @ Dodger Stadium
  • Game 4: 6:00 p.m. PDT on Thursday, Oct. 15 @ Dodger Stadium
  • Game 5 (if necessary): 6:00 p.m. PDT on Friday, Oct. 16 @ Dodger Stadium
  • Game 6 (if necessary): 5:00 p.m. PDT on Sunday, Oct. 18 @ American Family Field
  • Game 7 (if necessary): 5:00 p.m. PDT on Sunday, Oct. 18 @ American Family Field

Games 1, 2 and 7 will be available to watch on FOX. The rest will be broadcast on FS1.

The winner of the Brewers-Dodgers NLCS will advance to the World Series to play the winner of the ALCS.

The Tampa Bay Rays, who swept the New York Yankees in the ALDS, will play the winner of the ALDS between the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox in the ALCS. The Guardians-White Sox series is tied 2-2.

This year’s NLCS will be a rematch from last year.

In 2025, the Dodgers swept the Brewers 4-0 in the NLCS. The Dodgers then beat the Toronto Blue Jays in the World Series.

The Brewers finished the season with the best record in the National League at 103-59.

The Dodgers finished the season with the second-best record in the National League at 100-62.

The Brewers won four of seven games against the Dodgers during the regular season.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Los Angeles Dodgers Quietly Announce Signing of Young Pitcher Before NLCS vs. Brewers

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