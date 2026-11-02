Dodgers Expected to Sign $50 Million Star to Fill Key Need

The Los Angeles Dodgers do not exactly have a ton of holes to fill this offseason. After all, most of the club’s star players will return for 2027. Tarik Skubal is the obvious exception to this. The highly rated starting pitcher is a free agent, and Los Angeles will face tough competition for his signature.

Despite this, the Dodgers are being linked to signing Mauricio Dubón in free agency. Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller is projecting that Los Angeles will land the versatile star to help fill a key need. “Between Miguel Rojas retiring and Kiké Hernández hitting free agency, the Dodgers have a need for an established asset who can play virtually anywhere,” writes Miller.

While Rojas and Hernández are not exactly stars, they have been very useful players for manager Dave Roberts. Rojas made over 100 appearances for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2026, playing five different positions. Hernández, on the other hand, actually featured in six different roles this past season. Both players were contributors in the club’s back-to-back World Series titles in 2024 and 2025.

Dubón is a free agent after finishing a one-year, $6.1 million deal with the Atlanta Braves. During the recent campaign, the versatile star posted a .719 OPS at the plate, while also picking up his third Gold Glove. The veteran collected the accolade in the utility category while featuring in five different positions with Atlanta. He will be looking for a fairly substantial pay raise this winter.

Los Angeles Dodgers Will Have to Reward Mauricio Dubón With Multi-Year Deal

The Athletic’s Jim Bowden recently projected Dubón to earn a two-year, $16 million deal in free agency. If true, it would represent solid value for the Los Angeles Dodgers. After all, the veteran has proven to be a solid hitter, while also being able to play several positions well in the field.

Nevertheless, Bowden’s colleague, Keith Law, is predicting that Dubón is likely to grab a much better contract in the offseason. According to the reporter, the versatile former Braves star will fetch over $50 million this winter. “I’m partial to Dubón, who was close to my top 100 prospect list in 2017 and ranked as high as sixth in the Brewers’ system while he was still with Milwaukee,” claims Law. “I think he’ll hold enough value for a three-year, $50-60 million deal.”

This is also not the first time that Dubón has been linked with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Miller recently claimed that the team’s biggest offseason need is “glue guys” like Rojas and Hernández. The free agent would seemingly fill this need seamlessly.

Dodgers Could Make Versatile Player a Regular Starter

While this is true, the Los Angeles Dodgers paying a utility man over $50 million could be risky. The Dodgers are notoriously fine with overspending, yet finding enough regular playing time for Dubón could be difficult. Nevertheless, Roberts could eventually make the versatile star his starting second baseman in 2027.

Los Angeles has been looking for a starter in this role for a few seasons now. Dodgers second basemen combined to post an underwhelming .676 OPS this past season. This particular figure ranked 20th among all MLB teams. Dubón, while versatile enough to play almost anywhere, has 218 total big-league appearances at the position.