Los Angeles Dodgers Trade Prediction for Elly De La Cruz Offloads 4 Prospects

There is starting to be a plethora of rumors surrounding Elly De La Cruz and his trade status ahead of the upcoming offseason.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have quickly stood out as a top landing spot for Elly, and according to a recent trade prediction by FanSided.com, the Dodgers will land Elly De La Cruz, but it will come at a hefty prospect price.

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Dodgers-Reds Trade Pitch Lands Elly De La Cruz

In a recent rumors piece by FanSided.com’s Christopher Kline, here is a trade package that the Cincinnati Reds would have a very hard time saying ‘No’ to:

Dodgers receive: SS Elly De La Cruz

Reds receive: prospects OF Duardo Quintero, INF Emil Morales, RHP Christian Zazueta, OF James Tibbs III

That’s four prospects for the services of Elly De La Cruz.

Kline then added some reasoning why he believes LA is the perfect fit for De La Cruz:

“De La Cruz can immediately bat leadoff or second behind Shohei Ohtani, with Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith and breakout rookie Josue De Paula among those providing extra protection. For the Reds, this is a haul. Cincy acquires four of L.A.’s top seven prospects, per MLB Pipeline: outfielder Eduardo Quintero (No. 2), infielder Emil Moreles (No. 4), right-hander Christian Zazueta (No. 5) and outfielder James Tibbs III (No. 7).”

The idea behind De La Cruz being a top trade candidate is based on the idea that the Reds will not be able to retain him in the long term.

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Should the Dodgers Trade for Elly De La Cruz?

The Los Angeles Dodgers should absolutely think about trading for Elly De La Cruz at this price point.

De La Cruz emerged as one of the best infielders in MLB and is also one of the most exciting players in baseball.

The 2X All-Star De La Cruz played in 143 games in 2026 and batted .283 with 30 home runs, 30 doubles, and posted an OPS+ of 142.

Los Angeles Dodgers fans, would you make this trade for Elly De La Cruz? Why or why not??

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