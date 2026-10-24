Los Angeles Dodgers Urged to Trade for Star Pitcher in Blockbuster Move

The Los Angeles Dodgers‘ playoff run came to an ugly end last week. This is because they were swept by the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS and completely outclassed.

Now, the Dodgers are going to be a very interesting team to watch this offseason. After losing in such a fashion, it would not be surprising if the Dodgers are aggressive this winter. They have shown that they are never afraid to make big moves, so they should be watched very closely.

One area that the Dodgers could look to strengthen is their starting rotation. It would not be shocking in the slightest if they looked to add another star pitcher to their roster. Because of this, they are now being urged to make a trade for an interesting pitcher from the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles Dodgers Urged to Trade for Star Pitcher

In a recent article for FanSided, Jake Elman urged the Dodgers to trade for Angels star pitcher Reid Detmers this offseason to improve their starting rotation.

“Detmers is obviously familiar with Southern California, but going from the Angels to the Dodgers is certainly a change. Imagine spending seven years with an organization grateful when it avoids 90 losses, and then moving to a team that views its 2026 campaign as a complete failure,” Elman wrote.

The idea of the Dodgers trading for Detmers is a fascinating one. It is no secret that Detmers has been a top trade candidate for a while now. The Angels would be wise to sell high on him this winter, and it would not be surprising if the Dodgers were the team to scoop him up.

The Dodgers have shown that they are never afraid to make a blockbuster trade. It is why they won back-to-back World Series championships in 2024 and 2025. Thus, it would make sense if they looked to make a major move for a pitcher like Detmers.

Detmers Would Give the Dodgers Another High-Impact Starter to Work With

When looking at Detmers’ resume, it is clear that he would be a strong pickup for the Dodgers if acquired. In 32 starts this season with the Angels, he had a 3.36 ERA and a career-high 211 strikeouts. This was after the six-year MLB veteran had a 5-3 record and a 3.96 ERA in 61 relief appearances for the Angels during the 2025 season.

With numbers like these, Detmers has shown that he can make a real impact. Due to this, he would certainly give the Dodgers another good pitcher if they successfully acquired him. He is also under team control through the 2028 season, which only adds to his appeal.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if the Dodgers strike a deal for Detmers this offseason. The fit looks very good on paper.