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Los Angeles Dodgers Reveal Big Shohei Ohtani Decision Before Crucial Game 4

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National League Championship Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Milwaukee Brewers - Game Two
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MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 12: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers walks back to the dugout after striking out in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game two of the National League Championship Series at American Family Field on October 12, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to face the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 4 of the NLCS on Thursday night.

This is a must-win game for the Dodgers. This is because Los Angeles has lost each of the first three games of the series against Milwaukee. Thus, if they lose on Thursday, their postseason run will officially be over.

Now, as the Dodgers prepare for Game 4 against the Brewers, they have announced a massive decision regarding Shohei Ohtani.

Los Angeles Dodgers Reveal Big Shohei Ohtani Decision

The Dodgers have revealed their batting order, and it features a big change regarding Ohtani. This is because Ohtani is moving up to the leadoff spot in Los Angeles’ batting order. This comes after he batted sixth in Game 3 for the NL West club.

With the Dodgers’ season on the line, it makes sense that they are giving Ohtani a chance as their leadoff hitter. Now, he will be looking to bounce back from what has been a rough postseason for him.

Here is the Dodgers’ full batting order, as reported by Underdog MLB: S. Ohtani DH M. Betts SS F. Freeman 1B W. Smith C K. Tucker RF T. Hernández LF M. Rojas 2B A. Pages CF E. Hernández 3B.

Dodgers Need Huge Bounce-Back Game From Ohtani to Save Season

If the Dodgers hope to beat the Brewers, they will need Ohtani to have a big bounce-back game for them. He has had a rough postseason, and his injury trouble at the end of the season is likely playing a role in it.

In seven games this postseason, Ohtani has zero home runs, zero RBI, and a .182 batting average. He has also struck out seven times in 22 at-bats. With this, he has struggled mightily this postseason. Yet, a big Game 4 against the Brewers would be a step in changing that.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Los Angeles Dodgers Reveal Big Shohei Ohtani Decision Before Crucial Game 4

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