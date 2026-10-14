Dodgers Make Shohei Ohtani Change Before NLCS Game 3

The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently down 2-0 in the best-of-7 National League Championship Series to the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Dodgers lost 2-1 in Game 1 before falling again to the Brewers 7-4 in Game 2.

After playing the first two games of the NLCS in Milwaukee, the Dodgers return home for Game 3 on Wednesday.

Left-handed pitcher Blake Snell will get the start for Los Angeles. First pitch is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. PST.

Dodgers Make Shohei Ohtani Change Before Game 3

The Dodgers released their lineup for Game 3 of the NLCS. It features a significant change with designated hitter Shohei Ohtani dropping to 6th in the batting order.

Ohtani hit cleanup in both Games 1 and 2. However, the Dodgers star has struggled in the series thus far.

The left-handed slugger is currently 1-for-8 in the NLCS with three strikeouts.

Outfielder Kyle Tucker will take Ohtani’s spot in the order and bat cleanup for Wednesday’s game.

A Closer Look at Ohtani’s Recent Struggles

It is not just the NLCS where Ohtani has struggled. The Dodgers’ two-way player has a .156 batting average and .483 OPS in his last 24 games.

He has recorded 0 home runs, 3 extra-base hits, and 1 RBI during that stretch.

Roberts spoke with Ohtani after his superstar went 0-for-4 in Game 2.

Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reported on Oct. 13: “Dave Roberts said he spoke with Shohei Ohtani today, who said he was ‘adamant’ that he feels good enough to stay in the lineup and turn it around. Ohtani will be in the lineup again in Game 3.”

Roberts told Ardaya, among other reporters: “In this big moment, we’re listening to Shohei. And we’re supporting the crap out of him and believe in him.”