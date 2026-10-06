Shohei Ohtani Personal News Emerges Amid Dodgers-Braves MLB Playoff Series

As Shohei Ohtani works his way back to being in top form on the baseball diamond, the star continues to make off-field moves. Through the first two games of the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves, Ohtani is hitting .250 with two hits and two strikeouts.

During the Dodgers’ run in the MLB playoffs, New Balance announced that Ohtani’s signature clothing line is now available in select markets.

“Shop the latest styles from the Shohei Ohtani Signature Collection,” New Balance noted in an October 3, Instagram post featuring Ohtani.

“Available now in select markets.”

Additionally, Chandler Bats announced that select fans can purchase a game-model bat designed for Ohtani. These will be a hot commodity as only 1,000 are being released.

“The bat behind the player who changed the game,” Chandler Bats noted in an October 1, Instagram post tagging Ohtani.

“Introducing the SO17.4 Limited Edition — built to @shoheiohtani game-model specifications and crafted by Chandler, available to the world for the first time,” Chandler Bats added.

“Only 1,000 will be made. Sign up to be the first to know at the link in bio.”

Shohei Ohtani’s Contract With Dodgers Includes $68 Million Deferred Annually Starting in 2034

Ohtani signed a massive 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers that is slated to go through the 2033 season. One of the interesting aspects of Ohtani’s deal is that a large portion of the money is deferred.

According to Spotrac, Ohtani will receive $68 million annually from 2034 through 2043. It will be interesting to see what impact this will have on the Dodgers’ potential roster moves during this future time period.



With the way Ohtani’s deal is structured, it allowed the Dodgers to be more aggressive at the MLB trade deadline landing star pitcher Tarik Skubal as one example.

Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani Is Projected to be MLB’s Top Earner in 2026 at $127 Million

Ohtani is projected to earn $127 million in 2026, the highest of any baseball player, per Forbes. The star is projected to earn $125 million through endorsements and business ventures compared to $2 million with the Dodgers.

“It’s no wonder that brands are still clamoring for his services, and he recently added a partnership hawking Japanese firm Kirin’s immune health supplements to his long list of sponsors,” Forbes detailed.



“With support like that, Ohtani’s $127 million estimated earnings will exceed the combined totals of the Nos. 2 and 3 players on this year’s Forbes list, with Cody Bellinger and Kyle Tucker set to bank $112.5 million between them.

Injuries have complicated the star’s 2026 campaign, but Ohtani is a rare phenom with the ability to be both an elite hitter and pitcher. This is only going to continue to allow Ohtani’s net worth to grow.