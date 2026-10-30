Los Angeles Dodgers Sign 6-Foot-5 Pitcher Amid World Series

The Milwaukee Brewers won the World Series over the Tampa Bay Rays with a Game 5 victory at Tropicana Field on Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers quietly announced the signing of a 6-foot-5 pitcher.

Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Signing of 6-Foot-5 Pitcher Amid World Series

The Dodgers signed 6-foot-5 right-hander Alberto Santos to a minor-league contract, according to MiLB.com’s transactions log.

“Los Angeles Dodgers signed free agent RHP Alberto Santos to a minor league contract.”

Looking at New Los Angeles Dodgers Prospect Albert Santos

Santos is six feet, five inches tall and weighs 189 pounds.

The right-hander was born on June 7, 2009.

Santos is from Peravia, Dominican Republic.

There are no available stats for Santos. He was assigned to Purple-South of the MLB Amateur Scouting League in June.

Looking at the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2026 Season

The Dodgers had a great season, finishing the regular season in first place in the National League West with a 100-62 record.

However, the Dodgers were unable to reach the ultimate goal this year after winning the World Series in 2024 and 2025.

If they had won the 2026 World Series, they would have been the first team to win three straight Fall Classics since the New York Yankees (1998, 1999, 2000).

The Dodgers earned a first-round bye in the playoffs as the National League’s No. 2 seed.

Los Angeles won three of four games against the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series to advance to the National League Championship Series.

The Dodgers were swept 4-0 by the Brewers in the NLCS.