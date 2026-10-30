Los Angeles Dodgers Sign 6-Foot-5 Pitcher Amid World Series

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 14: Manager Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on from the dugout prior to game three of the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium on October 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
“Los Angeles Dodgers signed free agent RHP Alberto Santos to a minor league contract.”
Looking at New Los Angeles Dodgers Prospect Albert Santos
Santos is six feet, five inches tall and weighs 189 pounds.
The right-hander was born on June 7, 2009.
Santos is from Peravia, Dominican Republic.
There are no available stats for Santos. He was assigned to Purple-South of the MLB Amateur Scouting League in June.
Looking at the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2026 Season
The Dodgers had a great season, finishing the regular season in first place in the National League West with a 100-62 record.
However, the Dodgers were unable to reach the ultimate goal this year after winning the World Series in 2024 and 2025.
If they had won the 2026 World Series, they would have been the first team to win three straight Fall Classics since the New York Yankees (1998, 1999, 2000).
The Dodgers earned a first-round bye in the playoffs as the National League’s No. 2 seed.
Los Angeles won three of four games against the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series to advance to the National League Championship Series.
The Dodgers were swept 4-0 by the Brewers in the NLCS.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Los Angeles Dodgers Sign 6-Foot-5 Pitcher Amid World Series