Hi, Subscriber

Los Angeles Dodgers Sign 6-Foot-5 Pitcher Amid World Series

  • 319 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
National League Championship Series: Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Three
Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 14: Manager Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on from the dugout prior to game three of the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium on October 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers won the World Series over the Tampa Bay Rays with a Game 5 victory at Tropicana Field on Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers quietly announced the signing of a 6-foot-5 pitcher.

Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Signing of 6-Foot-5 Pitcher Amid World Series

National League Championship Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 11: Andrew Friedman, President of baseball operations for the Los Angeles Dodgers, speaks to the media prior to game one of the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on October 11, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Dodgers signed 6-foot-5 right-hander Alberto Santos to a minor-league contract, according to MiLB.com’s transactions log.

“Los Angeles Dodgers signed free agent RHP Alberto Santos to a minor league contract.”

Looking at New Los Angeles Dodgers Prospect Albert Santos

Atlanta Braves v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 31: A detailed view of Los Angeles Dodgers hats and gloves during the game against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium on March 31, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Santos is six feet, five inches tall and weighs 189 pounds.

The right-hander was born on June 7, 2009.

National League Division Series: Atlanta Braves v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Two
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 04: A detailed view of a Los Angeles Dodgers postseason logo hat against the Atlanta Braves in game two of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 04, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Santos is from Peravia, Dominican Republic.

There are no available stats for Santos. He was assigned to Purple-South of the MLB Amateur Scouting League in June.

Looking at the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2026 Season

National League Championship Series: Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Three
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 14: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on from the dugout during the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game three of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Dodgers had a great season, finishing the regular season in first place in the National League West with a 100-62 record.

However, the Dodgers were unable to reach the ultimate goal this year after winning the World Series in 2024 and 2025.

National League Championship Series: Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Four
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 15: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after hitting a three-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the second inning in game four of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

If they had won the 2026 World Series, they would have been the first team to win three straight Fall Classics since the New York Yankees (1998, 1999, 2000).

The Dodgers earned a first-round bye in the playoffs as the National League’s No. 2 seed.

National League Championship Series: Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Four
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 15: Evan Phillips #59 of the Los Angeles Dodgers is removed from the game by manager Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fifth inning in game four of the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium on October 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Los Angeles won three of four games against the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series to advance to the National League Championship Series.

The Dodgers were swept 4-0 by the Brewers in the NLCS.

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

0 Comments

Los Angeles Dodgers Sign 6-Foot-5 Pitcher Amid World Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More Heavy on Dodgers News

More Heavy on Dodgers News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x