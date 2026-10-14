Tarik Skubal Comes Clean On High Pressure With Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers find themselves in a precarious position, trailing the Milwaukee Brewers two games to none in the National League Championship Series with Game 3 on deck at Dodger Stadium.

Pitcher Tarik Skubal, whom the Dodgers acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Detroit Tigers on August 1, took the loss in the opening game of the series, and is in line to play Game 5 if his teammates manage to extend things to that point.

Before the series, Skubal, who is the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner in consecutive years, spoke honestly about the pressure that he faces with the Dodgers and noted that he embraces it.

Tarik Skubal Comes Clean On The Pressure Facing The Dodgers

According to Skubal, the pressure that comes with being one of the game’s elite pitchers playing for a club attempting to win their third straight World Series is something to be embraced.

“The pressure surrounding the Dodgers is a privilege. As an athlete, this is what you want to be and you want to have an expectation to win,” Skubal said to Dodgers Nation’s Noel Sanchez.

“I have those same expectations as a player and in my shoes, I think just keeping the game the game, going out there and competing and doing what I can to put my team in a position to win is important.”

Skubal is certainly counting on the rest of his teammates to help give him the opportunity to extend their season with a start in Game 5, which will happen if they can win at least one of the next two games.

Tarik Skubal Took The Loss In Game 1 Against The Brewers

Skubal, who played Game 1 of the NLCS, was credited with the loss after allowing two earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven batters over five innings pitched.

“You can’t go into a long series against a team that has the best record in baseball and expect to just win 4,” said skipper Dave Roberts afterward. “It’s going to be a long series, we knew it coming in.”

Game 3 between the Dodgers and Brewers is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday.