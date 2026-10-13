Los Angeles Dodgers Legend Retired With $75 Million In Career Earnings

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers have the day off.

They have lost each of their first two games against the Milwaukee Brewers (in the NLCS).

Most recently, the Dodgers lost by a score of 7-4 on Monday in Wisconsin.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote: “FINAL: Brewers 7, Dodgers 4 Milwaukee takes a 2-0 lead in the NLCS. The Brewers are everything we thought they were. It’s a menacing, delightful brand of baseball. The Dodgers are in rough shape. They haven’t hit. Didn’t win a Yamamoto start. Much to fix, little time to fix it.”

Los Angeles Dodgers Legend Retired With $75 Million

With the Dodgers in the middle of another deep playoff run, it’s worth looking at one of their recent franchise legends.

Chris Taylor retired from the MLB during the middle of the 2026 season.

He wrote via Instagram (on May 24): “Clearing up any confusion. I’ve officially decided to retire from the game I’ve dedicated my entire life towards. I’m beyond grateful to all of my coaches and teammates, and the organizations who allowed me to live out my childhood dream. I’ll forever cherish the memories along the way and most of all, the friendships that will last a lifetime. Thank you to the loyal fans who have supported me through my success and stuck with me through the struggles. Thank you to my parents and family who have been with me from the very beginning. My baseball journey would have never begun if it weren’t for you guys. Most of all, thank you to my wife Mary who has been my number one. You stepped up for our family and allowed me to see my dream through all the way to the end and then some. I cant wait to start our next chapter in life together with our boys”

It’s also worth noting that Taylor made over $75 million in career earnings (h/t Spotrac).

Looking At Taylor’s Time With The Dodgers

Taylor spent part of 10 seasons playing for the Dodgers.

He made the 2021 MLB All-Star Game (and won the 2017 NLCS MVP Award).

The 36-year-old also helped the franchise win two World Series titles.

MLB wrote (on May 22): “Chris Taylor has announced his retirement after 12 Major League seasons spent across the Mariners, Dodgers and Angels. He won two World Series rings with the Dodgers (2020 and 2024), was an All-Star in 2021 and was named co-NLCS MVP in 2017.”