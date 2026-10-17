Los Angeles Dodgers Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post Immediately After Season

Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Dodgers had their season come to an end when they lost to the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS.

They lost the final game by a score of 6-4 (at home).

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on October 15): “The Milwaukee Brewers are going to the World Series after sweeping the two-time defending champion Dodgers. The Brewers came back from down 4-0 to advance to their first World Series since 1982 and exact revenge on the Dodgers’ NLCS sweep last year.”

Los Angeles Dodgers Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

After their season ended, Kyle Tucker sent out a heartfelt post to Instagram (on Saturday).

He wrote: “Through every high and low, thank you to our fans for riding with us all season. We appreciate the love and support more than you know. This isn’t the end — we’ll be back. 💪🏻”

There were over 7,000 likes on his post in less than two hours.

Comments On Tucker’s IG Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments on his post:

@no.limit_g30: “the only Dodger who was able to consistently hit and get on base this postseason, thank you Tucker🫡💙🤍”

@fields.vi_: “Thank you for showing up in October 👑”

@dodgerdru: “Ignore the bandwagon Dodger fans. Real fans support their players no matter what. You’re going to have a bounce back season next year 🫡”

@cleary_percy: “don’t listen to the negativity man. Everyone goes through highs and lows, you showed up when it mattered. Looking forward to watching you in Dodger blue next year 🫡”

@ownsupper: “You showed up when it mattered I can never hate you ktuck”

@nonsensical__coffeedrinker: “U showed up in October for us can’t wait 4 next year to see what u bring 💙”

@sdnbltoo: “You were the best hitting Dodger in October. 2027 we’ll be back”