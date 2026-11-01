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Ex-Milwaukee Brewers 35-Home Run Hitter Immediately Becomes Free Agent

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ATLANTA, GA - MAY 07: Rowdy Tellez #11 of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on from the dugout before the start of a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on May 7, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers are coming off a magical season.

They won their first ever World Series title when they beat the Tampa Bay Rays in five games.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on October 28): “FINAL: Brewers 4, Rays 1 For the first time, the Milwaukee Brewers are World Series champions. They did it for Milwaukee, they did it for Wisconsin, they did it for Ueck, they did it for themselves. This was 57 years in the making. And it was pure, beautiful, dominant baseball.”

Ex-Brewers 35-Home Run Hitter Becomes Free Agent

GettyRowdy Tellez #11 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates scoring a run in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on September 5, 2022 in Denver, Colorado.

This week, a former Brewers star officially became a free agent.

Rowdy Tellez (most recently with the Atlanta Braves) will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “1B Rowdy Tellez elected free agency.”

GettyRowdy Tellez #11 of the Atlanta Braves walks to first base during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 06, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Ex-Milwaukee Brewers 35-Home Run Hitter Immediately Becomes Free Agent

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