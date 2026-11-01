ATLANTA, GA - MAY 07: Rowdy Tellez #11 of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on from the dugout before the start of a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on May 7, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Getty Images)
They won their first ever World Series title when they beat the Tampa Bay Rays in five games.
ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on October 28): “FINAL: Brewers 4, Rays 1 For the first time, the Milwaukee Brewers are World Series champions. They did it for Milwaukee, they did it for Wisconsin, they did it for Ueck, they did it for themselves. This was 57 years in the making. And it was pure, beautiful, dominant baseball.”
For the first time, the Milwaukee Brewers are World Series champions. They did it for Milwaukee, they did it for Wisconsin, they did it for Ueck, they did it for themselves. This was 57 years in the making. And it was pure, beautiful, dominant baseball.
MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “1B Rowdy Tellez elected free agency.”
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The Milwaukee Brewers are coming off a magical season.They won their first ever World Series title when they beat the Tampa Bay Rays in five games.ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on October 28): “FINAL: Brewers 4, Rays 1 For the first time, the Milwaukee Brewers are World Series champions. They did it for Milwaukee, they did […]
Ex-Milwaukee Brewers 35-Home Run Hitter Immediately Becomes Free Agent