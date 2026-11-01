Ex-Milwaukee Brewers 35-Home Run Hitter Immediately Becomes Free Agent

The Milwaukee Brewers are coming off a magical season.

They won their first ever World Series title when they beat the Tampa Bay Rays in five games.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on October 28): “FINAL: Brewers 4, Rays 1 For the first time, the Milwaukee Brewers are World Series champions. They did it for Milwaukee, they did it for Wisconsin, they did it for Ueck, they did it for themselves. This was 57 years in the making. And it was pure, beautiful, dominant baseball.”

Ex-Brewers 35-Home Run Hitter Becomes Free Agent

This week, a former Brewers star officially became a free agent.

Rowdy Tellez (most recently with the Atlanta Braves) will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “1B Rowdy Tellez elected free agency.”