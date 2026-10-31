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2 Milwaukee Brewers Quickly Emerge as Trade Candidates After World Series Win

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National League Championship Series: Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Three
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 14: Andrew Vaughn #28 of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers brought home their first World Series championship on Wednesday with their 4-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 5.

The Brewers were simply outstanding throughout the postseason and will be looking to repeat as champions next year.

Yet, with the offseason now here, two Brewers players are already starting to create chatter as potential trade candidates.

2 Milwaukee Brewers Emerge as Trade Candidates

National League Division Series: San Diego Padres v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 03: Andrew Vaughn #28 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits a single o Padres during the seventh inning in game one of the National League Division Series at American Family Field on October 03, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

In a recent article for MLB Trade Rumors, Steve Adams, Anthony Franco, and Darragh McDonald named Brewers players Andrew Vaughn and adnd Trevor Megill as top MLB trade candidates for this offseason.

“Vaughn and Megill were both big contributors to the Brewers’ 2026 World Series run, but they’re both entering their final season of club control and projected for salaries of note,” the trio wrote. “Turning to the two players we’re actually listing as trade candidates here, both are veterans in line for contracts paying them around $8MM. Megill is the more established of the two and will have the bigger market. Every team is in need of bullpen help in the offseason; not every club sets out looking for a first baseman and/or designated hitter.”

Seeing Vaughn and Megill be named trade candidates is not too difficult to understand. The Brewers could look to flip them this offseason instead of running the risk of losing them for nothing in free agency after next season.

Looking at Vaughn & Megill

World Series: Milwaukee Brewers v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Five
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 28: Trevor Megill #29 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in game five of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field on October 28, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Vaughn had a very good season for the Brewers in 2026. In 104 games this campaign for Milwaukee, he posted six home runs, 43 RBI, and a .306 batting average. With this, he hit well for contact. This was also the case in 2025, as he had a .308 batting average in 65 games for Milwaukee.

With numbers like these, trading Vaughn could come with some risk for the Brewers. He has been a solid player for them since his arrival and works well in his role. However, he could be a decent trade chip for the Brewers if they do not see him as a long-term part of their plans.

Megill, on the other hand, has blossomed into an elite closer and is a huge part of Milwaukee’s roster. Thus, it would be significant if Milwaukee decided to trade him this offseason. As a result, they will need to think carefully before potentially doing so.

In 41 games this season with the Brewers, Megill had a 3-3 record, a 2.63 ERA, and 30 saves. This marked the second season in a row that he posted 30 saves. He has also had an ERA under 3.00 in each of his last three seasons.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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2 Milwaukee Brewers Quickly Emerge as Trade Candidates After World Series Win

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