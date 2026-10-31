2 Milwaukee Brewers Quickly Emerge as Trade Candidates After World Series Win

The Milwaukee Brewers brought home their first World Series championship on Wednesday with their 4-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 5.

The Brewers were simply outstanding throughout the postseason and will be looking to repeat as champions next year.

Yet, with the offseason now here, two Brewers players are already starting to create chatter as potential trade candidates.

2 Milwaukee Brewers Emerge as Trade Candidates

In a recent article for MLB Trade Rumors, Steve Adams, Anthony Franco, and Darragh McDonald named Brewers players Andrew Vaughn and adnd Trevor Megill as top MLB trade candidates for this offseason.

“Vaughn and Megill were both big contributors to the Brewers’ 2026 World Series run, but they’re both entering their final season of club control and projected for salaries of note,” the trio wrote. “Turning to the two players we’re actually listing as trade candidates here, both are veterans in line for contracts paying them around $8MM. Megill is the more established of the two and will have the bigger market. Every team is in need of bullpen help in the offseason; not every club sets out looking for a first baseman and/or designated hitter.”

Seeing Vaughn and Megill be named trade candidates is not too difficult to understand. The Brewers could look to flip them this offseason instead of running the risk of losing them for nothing in free agency after next season.

Looking at Vaughn & Megill

Vaughn had a very good season for the Brewers in 2026. In 104 games this campaign for Milwaukee, he posted six home runs, 43 RBI, and a .306 batting average. With this, he hit well for contact. This was also the case in 2025, as he had a .308 batting average in 65 games for Milwaukee.

With numbers like these, trading Vaughn could come with some risk for the Brewers. He has been a solid player for them since his arrival and works well in his role. However, he could be a decent trade chip for the Brewers if they do not see him as a long-term part of their plans.

Megill, on the other hand, has blossomed into an elite closer and is a huge part of Milwaukee’s roster. Thus, it would be significant if Milwaukee decided to trade him this offseason. As a result, they will need to think carefully before potentially doing so.

In 41 games this season with the Brewers, Megill had a 3-3 record, a 2.63 ERA, and 30 saves. This marked the second season in a row that he posted 30 saves. He has also had an ERA under 3.00 in each of his last three seasons.