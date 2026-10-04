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Milwaukee Brewers Announce Christian Yelich Change Before Padres Game 2

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National League Division Series: San Diego Padres v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One
Getty
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 03: Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on during the fourth inning in game one of the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres at American Family Field on October 03, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers are slated to take on the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of the National League Division Series at American Family Field at 3:00 p.m. CDT on Sunday.

The Brewers won Game 1 of the series 3-2 on Saturday night.

National League Division Series: San Diego Padres v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 03: William Contreras #24 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home run against the San Diego Padres during the seventh inning in game one of the National League Division Series at American Family Field on October 03, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

If Milwaukee wins today, the club will need just one more win to advance to the National League Championship Series.

Ahead of  Sunday afternoon’s game, the Brewers announced a move involving veteran designated hitter Christian Yelich.

Milwaukee Brewers Announce Christian Yelich Change Amid NLDS vs. San Diego Padres

National League Division Series: San Diego Padres v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 03: Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits a single against the San Diego Padres during the second inning in game one of the National League Division Series at American Family Field on October 03, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Yelich hit fifth as the designated hitter in Saturday’s game. He went 1-for-3 with a single before being removed for a pinch-hitter, Andrew Vaughn.

Today, Yelich, who posted a .692 OPS with 12 home runs in the regular season, will bat sixth as the designated hitter.

National League Division Series: San Diego Padres v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 03: Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits a single against the San Diego Padres during the second inning in game one of the National League Division Series at American Family Field on October 03, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Here is Milwaukee’s lineup for today:

  1. Jackson Chourio LF
  2. Brice Turang 2B
  3. Jake Bauers 1B
  4. William Contreras C
  5. Garrett Mitchell CF
  6. Christian Yelich DH
  7. Sal Frelick RF
  8. Cooper Pratt SS
  9. David Hamilton 3B
National League Division Series: San Diego Padres v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 03: Jackson Chourio #11 of the Milwaukee Brewers reacts after hitting a two-run home run against the San Diego Padres during the third inning in game one of the National League Division Series at American Family Field on October 03, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Here is the Padres’ lineup:

  1. Fernando Taits Jr. RF
  2. Dustin Harris LF
  3. Manny Machado 3B
  4. Ty France 1B
  5. Jackson Merrill CF
  6. Ethan Salas DH
  7. Xander Bogaerts SS
  8. Luis Campusano C
  9. Jake Cronenworth 2B

Milwaukee Brewers Starting Pitcher

Milwaukee Brewers v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 23: Logan Henderson #43 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches in the first inning during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on September 23, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Right-hander Logan Henderson is slated to start for the Brewers on Sunday.

The 24-year-old went 11-3 with a 2.47 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 110 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings across 18 outings in the regular season.

San Diego Padres Starting Pitcher

National League Wild Card Series: Chicago Cubs v San Diego Padres - Game One
GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 29: Michael King #34 of the San Diego Padres pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning in game one of the National League Wild Card Series at Petco Park on September 29, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Right-hander Michael King will start for the Padres on Sunday.

The 31-year-old right-hander threw seven shutout innings with eight strikeouts in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Cubs.

He posted a 3.21 ERA with a 1.18 WHIP and 159 strikeouts in 185 innings across 32 appearances this year.

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Milwaukee Brewers Announce Christian Yelich Change Before Padres Game 2

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