Milwaukee Brewers Announce Christian Yelich Change Before Padres Game 2

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 03: Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on during the fourth inning in game one of the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres at American Family Field on October 03, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
The Milwaukee Brewers are slated to take on the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of the National League Division Series at American Family Field at 3:00 p.m. CDT on Sunday.
The Brewers won Game 1 of the series 3-2 on Saturday night.
If Milwaukee wins today, the club will need just one more win to advance to the National League Championship Series.
Ahead of Sunday afternoon’s game, the Brewers announced a move involving veteran designated hitter Christian Yelich.
Milwaukee Brewers Announce Christian Yelich Change Amid NLDS vs. San Diego Padres
Yelich hit fifth as the designated hitter in Saturday’s game. He went 1-for-3 with a single before being removed for a pinch-hitter, Andrew Vaughn.
Today, Yelich, who posted a .692 OPS with 12 home runs in the regular season, will bat sixth as the designated hitter.
Right-hander Logan Henderson is slated to start for the Brewers on Sunday.
The 24-year-old went 11-3 with a 2.47 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 110 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings across 18 outings in the regular season.
San Diego Padres Starting Pitcher
Right-hander Michael King will start for the Padres on Sunday.
The 31-year-old right-hander threw seven shutout innings with eight strikeouts in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Cubs.
He posted a 3.21 ERA with a 1.18 WHIP and 159 strikeouts in 185 innings across 32 appearances this year.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Milwaukee Brewers announced a move involving Christian Yelich during the NLDS against the San Diego Padres.
Milwaukee Brewers Announce Christian Yelich Change Before Padres Game 2