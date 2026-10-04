Milwaukee Brewers Announce Christian Yelich Change Before Padres Game 2

The Milwaukee Brewers are slated to take on the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of the National League Division Series at American Family Field at 3:00 p.m. CDT on Sunday.

The Brewers won Game 1 of the series 3-2 on Saturday night.

If Milwaukee wins today, the club will need just one more win to advance to the National League Championship Series.

Ahead of Sunday afternoon’s game, the Brewers announced a move involving veteran designated hitter Christian Yelich.

Milwaukee Brewers Announce Christian Yelich Change Amid NLDS vs. San Diego Padres

Yelich hit fifth as the designated hitter in Saturday’s game. He went 1-for-3 with a single before being removed for a pinch-hitter, Andrew Vaughn.

Today, Yelich, who posted a .692 OPS with 12 home runs in the regular season, will bat sixth as the designated hitter.

Here is Milwaukee’s lineup for today:

Here is the Padres’ lineup:

Milwaukee Brewers Starting Pitcher

Right-hander Logan Henderson is slated to start for the Brewers on Sunday.

The 24-year-old went 11-3 with a 2.47 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 110 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings across 18 outings in the regular season.

San Diego Padres Starting Pitcher

Right-hander Michael King will start for the Padres on Sunday.

The 31-year-old right-hander threw seven shutout innings with eight strikeouts in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Cubs.

He posted a 3.21 ERA with a 1.18 WHIP and 159 strikeouts in 185 innings across 32 appearances this year.