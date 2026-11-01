Former World Series Legend Doesn’t Mince Words on Milwaukee Brewers Star Jackson Chourio

One question entering the MLB playoffs this fall was whether or not the Milwaukee Brewers could get over the postseason hump that was the Los Angeles Dodgers. They did when they swept the National League Championship Series.

The next hurdle was getting past the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series. It took five games, but they did it on Wednesday night in Central Florida with a win in Game 5. It was the first championship for the Brewers. There were several reasons as to why Milwaukee won it, but one of them was Jackson Chourio, a 22-year-old rising star.

The Brewers’ left fielder was so good in the playoffs that he drew high praise from one Hall of Fame champion, David Ortiz of the Boston Red Sox.

Milwaukee Brewers Jackson Chourio Gets High Praise From David Ortiz

Ortiz, who worked the playoff again for FOX Sports, was impressed with Chourio as he watched from the seats.

“He’s got that swagger as a young player,” Ortiz said, per Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe. “This was my first time being around him, and I was impressed. He doesn’t take any cheap shots at the plate. When he’s hitting, he’s all in. I like that.”

If there was one player who knows something about playoff swagger, it’s Ortiz. He has watched Chourio hit .311 with six home runs and 2o RBIs in 25 career playoff games. In 13 games this playoff run, he slashed .288/.306/.424 with two home runs and drove in nine runs. Four of his 17 hits were extra-base hits. Chourio has slashed .311/.330/.534.

After bouncing the Dodgers in the NLCS, manager Pat Murphy loved the toughness Chourio showed in the series.

“Yeah, he takes it to another level, you know, he loves the spotlight. He loves, you know, being in these situations against great players, and (he’s) not afraid,” said Murphy, per FOX Sports MLB.

Speaking of Murphy, he sounded a little surprised by what Ortiz said about Chourio.

“He said that? I didn’t know that dude was short on confidence,” Murphy said, per Abraham. “You know what I’m saying? He had a pretty good go, didn’t he?”

Milwaukee Brewers Jackson Chourio Turning Into a Star in the Making

Chourio is a young star in the making, and after just three seasons, he’s already a World Champion. In 406 career regular season games, he has slashed .278/.328/.471 with 67 home runs and 232 runs driven in. He had his best season in 2026, he slashed .291/.351/.487 with 25 home runs and 75 runs driven in and scored 96 runs, all career highs.

There are a lot of questions surrounding what the 2027 season looks like in MLB, with a potential lockout looming on December 1. Whenever they do return, the Brewers will be tasked with defending their championship, and Chourio will be a big part of how much success Milwaukee has.