Milwaukee Brewers Predicted to Land 9-Year Reliever to $13M Deal

The Milwaukee Brewers are the reigning World Series champions and don’t have a ton of needs.

Milwaukee has most of the core locked up, so the Brewers don’t have to be active this offseason. However, Milwaukee could add some more pitching, as teams can’t have enough pitching.

MLB free agency is officially open, and it could be a sprint to sign players before the Dec. 1 lockout.

Milwaukee Brewers Predicted to Sign Jonathan Loaisiga

The Brewers could look to add some more help in the bullpen, as teams can’t have enough relievers.

Although Milwaukee doesn’t have to go to the high-end guys, they can look for solid sixth- and seventh-inning relievers. With free agency open, MLB analyst Anthony Franco of MLBTradeRumors predicted the team will sign Jonathan Loaisiga to a two-year, $13 million deal.

“The former Yankee standout has been beset by injuries in recent years but bounced back with the second-highest workload of his big league career (67 innings), turning in a sharp 2.42 ERA in the process,” the article read. “Loáisiga didn’t miss many bats, but that’s never been the flamethrowing sinker specialist’s game. He’s traditionally relied on big velocity, good command and a deluge of ground balls to get the job done late in games. …

“Loáisiga has never been all that durable, but his raw talent has never been in question. He’ll turn 32 over the winter, and this was the first time he reached even 30 innings in a season since 2022. He’s only reached 40 major league innings in a season on three occasions. Loáisiga should be a popular target for teams seeking setup options — particularly those with stout infield defenses who can maximize his ground-ball tendencies. Anthony’s pick: Brewers.”

Loaisiga would be a nice bullpen addition for the Brewers, and it wouldn’t cost much to bring him in. He went 7-3 with a 2.42 ERA in 67 games last season, and should look to join a contender.

Milwaukee Makes Offseason Moves

The Brewers made their first moves of the offseason.

Milwaukee picked up World Series MVP William Contreras’ club option for 2027 and extended a qualifying offer to NLCS MVP Jake Bauers.

The Brewers also declined the mutual option on catcher Gary Sanchez and the club option on right-hander Antonio Senzatela, making both players free agents.

Ultimately, it was expected to be a quiet offseason for the Brewers after winning the World Series.