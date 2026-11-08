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Milwaukee Brewers Abruptly Release 9-Year MLB Veteran Pitcher

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Milwaukee Brewers v Philadelphia Phillies
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 03: Bryse Wilson #46 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches during the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on June 03, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers will be a fascinating team to watch this offseason.

After finishing the regular season with a 103-59 record and winning the World Series, it will be interesting to see what moves are on the way for Milwaukee.

Now, with the offseason just getting underway, the Brewers have moved on from one of their veteran pitchers.

Milwaukee Brewers Release Veteran Pitcher

Milwaukee Brewers v San Diego Padres
GettySAN DIEGO, CA – JUNE 20: Bryse Wilson #46 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres June 20, 2024 at Petco Park in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers are parting ways with one of their veteran pitchers.

This is because pitcher Bryse Wilson is now a free agent.

RHP Bryse Wilson elected free agency,” MLB.com reported.

Wilson becoming a free agent comes after he appeared in 16 MLB games split between the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs, and Brewers this season. During them, he posted a 0-0 record, a 4.33 ERA, and 31 strikeouts.

Wilson also had a 3-5 record, a 5.64 ERA, and 65 strikeouts in 14 games split between Triple-A Lehigh Valley and Triple-A Nashville this season.

Looking at Wilson’s MLB Career

Milwaukee Brewers v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 03: Bryse Wilson #46 of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on during the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on June 03, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Wilson has a lot of MLB experience, and that could help his chances of finding a new home this offseason.

In 179 career MLB games over nine seasons split between the Atlanta Braves, Pittsburgh Pirates, Chicago White Sox, Phillies, Cubs, and Brewers, Wilson has a 20-23 record, a 4.79 ERA, and 364 strikeouts.

Wilson has had two stints with the Brewers. Before this season, he also pitched for Milwaukee during the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

In 100 games over three seasons with Milwaukee, he had an 11-4 record, a 3.43 ERA, and 166 strikeouts. This included him having a 6-0 record and a career-best 2.58 ERA in 53 games for the Brewers in 2023.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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