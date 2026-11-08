Milwaukee Brewers Abruptly Release 9-Year MLB Veteran Pitcher

The Milwaukee Brewers will be a fascinating team to watch this offseason.

After finishing the regular season with a 103-59 record and winning the World Series, it will be interesting to see what moves are on the way for Milwaukee.

Now, with the offseason just getting underway, the Brewers have moved on from one of their veteran pitchers.

Milwaukee Brewers Release Veteran Pitcher

The Milwaukee Brewers are parting ways with one of their veteran pitchers.

This is because pitcher Bryse Wilson is now a free agent.

“RHP Bryse Wilson elected free agency,” MLB.com reported.

Wilson becoming a free agent comes after he appeared in 16 MLB games split between the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs, and Brewers this season. During them, he posted a 0-0 record, a 4.33 ERA, and 31 strikeouts.

Wilson also had a 3-5 record, a 5.64 ERA, and 65 strikeouts in 14 games split between Triple-A Lehigh Valley and Triple-A Nashville this season.

Looking at Wilson’s MLB Career

Wilson has a lot of MLB experience, and that could help his chances of finding a new home this offseason.

In 179 career MLB games over nine seasons split between the Atlanta Braves, Pittsburgh Pirates, Chicago White Sox, Phillies, Cubs, and Brewers, Wilson has a 20-23 record, a 4.79 ERA, and 364 strikeouts.

Wilson has had two stints with the Brewers. Before this season, he also pitched for Milwaukee during the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

In 100 games over three seasons with Milwaukee, he had an 11-4 record, a 3.43 ERA, and 166 strikeouts. This included him having a 6-0 record and a career-best 2.58 ERA in 53 games for the Brewers in 2023.