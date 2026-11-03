Former Milwaukee Brewers Pitcher Abruptly Becomes a Free Agent

The Milwaukee Brewers dominated during the postseason as they won their first World Series championship.

Now, the Brewers are going to be a very fascinating team to watch this offseason as they aim to build on their incredible roster.

As the Brewers’ offseason gets underway, one of their former pitchers has now become a free agent.

Former Milwaukee Brewers Pitcher Becomes a Free Agent

According to the MLBPA, former Brewers pitcher Colin Rea has officially become a free agent.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 21 Additional Players Become XX(B) Free Agents ➡️ FULL LIST of XX(B) Free Agents: https://t.co/rAyRmcs9dY https://t.co/OE2kan0BAt — MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) November 2, 2026

Per ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, the Chicago Cubs declined Rea’s option.

With Rea being a solid veteran pitcher, he should generate a decent amount of interest in free agency. Teams looking for more pitching depth could have the 6-foot-5 righty on their radar. This is especially so when noting that the former Brewers pitcher can work in both the rotation and bullpen.

In 34 games this season with the Cubs, Rea had an 8-8 record, a 4.34 ERA, and 101 strikeouts.

Looking at Rea’s Tenure With the Brewers

Rea spent three seasons over two stints with the Brewers. He first appeared in one game for Milwaukee during the 2021 season, when he allowed five runs in seven innings pitched. After this, he spent the 2022 season in Japan.

However, Rea then returned to the Brewers for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. During those campaigns, he was a regular on their roster.

In 59 games with Milwaukee over three seasons, he posted an 18-12 record, a 4.46 ERA, and 250 strikeouts. Overall, he was a decent part of the Brewers’ roster during his time with the organization.

It will now be interesting to see where Rea ends up signing after hitting the free agent market. He could be a good pickup for a playoff team needing pitching help.