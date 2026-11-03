Milwaukee Brewers’ Christian Yelich Reflects on Historic Postseason Journey

A few days have passed since the Milwaukee Brewers clinched the World Series, defeating the Tampa Bay Rays.

Milwaukee is still basking in celebration — fans are still talking about the historic win, signs still line the streets and players are still trying to process the magnitude of their accomplishment.

Hours of sleep are few and far between as the team quickly shuffles between media appearances.

This is true for Christian Yelich, who made his latest appearance at Greendale’s Raising Cane’s.

Brewers’ Christian Yelich Reflects on World Series Journey

While at Raising Cane’s, 34-year-old Yelich took a moment to reflect on his World Series experience and the long journey this season.

“I think we just knew we didn’t have to do anything different from what we’ve done all year,” Yelich said during his media appearance. “That if we just did the same things and played the same way that we played for six months, we’d be fine, and we hadn’t really gone on one of those extended win streaks yet that season; it was just steady winning.

“I think someone said we didn’t win really more than five games in a row at any point during the regular season, so with this team, we always knew that we had the potential to go on a little bit of a heater and just start racking up the wins and [think], ‘I might actually be in October this year…'”

This was a long journey to the postseason, but one word describes their 2026 campaign: relentless.

Reality of Winning the World Series

The moment a club wins the Fall Classic, cheers fill the ballpark and emotions flood the city, but the processing has yet to begin.

As with any significant achievement, this takes time.

Yelich can attest to this — he isn’t sure his feat has truly hit him yet.

“I think it still hasn’t really set in. I think in the parade [it hit] a little bit; a lot of our group was talking about, ‘This is crazy that this actually happened,'” Yelich said. “When you’re in the parade, obviously, you know in the moment that you won the World Series — you have the trophy, the champagne, and all that stuff — then we got on a plane the next morning, and nobody had slept at all…

“Once you’re in the parade, you see how many people came out, and you’re actually celebrating winning the World Series, like, ‘That actually did happen.’ I think it’ll hit again on Opening Day, [when they] raise the banner, the ring ceremony; I think it will hit again, but it’s been really cool, and it’s everything you think it would be.”

Milwaukee has added a new chapter to its history book after the Brewers secured the title.

As Yelich and his teammates process the milestone, their fanbase will be doing the same.

Any doubt surrounding the club has been silenced — Milwaukee gets the last word.