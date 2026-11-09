Milwaukee Brewer Release 28-Year-Old Catcher in Sudden Move

The Milwaukee Brewers need to be watched very closely this offseason.

After winning the World Series, it will be intriguing to see what moves are on the way for Milwaukee next.

A few Brewers players have been creating chatter in the rumor mill as trade candidates. While this is the case, the possibility of Milwaukee adding some new affordable talent to their roster this offseason should not be ruled out.

Now, as the Brewers get their offseason going, they have parted ways with one of their catchers.

Milwaukee Brewers Release 28-Year-Old Catcher

The Brewers have moved on from one of their depth players, as they have released minor-leaguer Ramon Rodriguez.

“C Ramon Rodriguez elected free agency,” MLB.com reported.

With this, Rodriguez will now be looking to find a new home. Teams looking for more catching depth could consider taking a chance on the 28-year-old this offseason.

Looking at Rodriguez

Rodriguez spent all of this season with the Brewers’ Triple-A affiliate, the Nashville Sounds.

In 56 games with Triple-A Nashville in 2026, Rodriguez posted three home runs, 18 RBI, and a .236 batting average. This was after he had two home runs, 19 RBI, and a .359 batting average in 21 games with Double-A Biloxi in 2025.

Rodriguez has yet to play at the MLB level but has a good amount of minor league experience. In 462 career minor league games over 10 seasons, he has recorded 32 home runs, 213 RBI, and a .259 batting average.

It will now be interesting to see where Rodriguez ends up signing, now that his time with the Brewers organization is over. He should be able to land a new home, as he has a good amount of minor league experience.