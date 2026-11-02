Milwaukee Brewers’ Christian Yelich Steps Behind Counter for Fan Experience

Christian Yelich brought home the World Series title alongside the Milwaukee Brewers, but the unsuspecting passerby wouldn’t know — he takes a humble approach.

The 34-year-old slugger even worked a “shift” at Greendale’s Raising Cane’s, serving his loyal fans in the process.

Such fans know how versatile he is on the field, but who knew he had drive-thru skills, too?

Brewers’ Christian Yelich Serves Fans at Raising Cane’s

Milwaukee has been in celebratory mode since the Brewers clinched the World Series. The city’s energy is electric, and locals are still feeling the rush.

That excitement carried into Monday when Yelich greeted a crowd of fans outside of Raising Cane’s before kicking off his “shift.”

“We appreciate everybody who came out, and I’m really excited to meet everybody and say hello today,” Yelich said during his media appearance at the restaurant.

“I’m excited to be here today, and I’m still kind of taking in the whole experience and everything it has to offer. Sleep definitely isn’t a priority right now, so I’m really experiencing all of this. It’s just been really awesome to see everybody in the community and how excited everybody’s been.”

Fans erupted with cheers after catching a glimpse of the captain.

A few lucky attendees had the rare opportunity to meet Yelich at the counter, where he took their order.

Yelich might be better known for his elite swing mechanics and plate discipline, but his connection with fans — on and off the field — is what makes Milwaukee’s fandom so proud.

He’s the Brewers’ captain, but his teammates aren’t the only ones looking up to him.

Yelich’s MLB Career

While Yelich has become the face of the Brewers, his career started with the Marlins after they selected him with the No. 23 overall pick in the first round of the 2010 MLB draft.

Upon being drafted, his prospect profile noted, “His quick hands and advanced approach at the plate allow him to adequately cover the zone. Scouts say Yelich’s pure swing has potential to hit for above-average power and should threaten 25 annual homers once he matures…”

He surpassed that mark back in 2018 when he wrapped up his campaign slashing .326/.402/.598 with a clean 1.000 OPS and 36 homers.

The following year brought even more success: 44 homers while hitting .329/.429/.671 with a 1.100 OPS.

Once January 2018 rolled around, his five-year stint in Florida came to an end when the Marlins shipped him to Milwaukee for Lewis Brinson, Isan Díaz, Monte Harrison and Jordan Yamamoto.

He has now recorded nine successful seasons sporting a Brewers uniform, but nothing beats his historic race to the World Series.

This is a special time in Milwaukee history, but perhaps this is only the beginning for the rising club.