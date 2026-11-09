Brewers’ Trevor Megill Gets Major Trade Update

The Milwaukee Brewers and Trevor Megill achieved glory in 2026.

Megill was on the mound to record the final outs of the World Series, the first-ever title for the Brewers. It was a moment that a pitcher, a team and a city will never forget.

It’s also a moment that might have an odd post-script, though. Megill may not still be with the Brewers when the 2027 season begins.

There has been chatter about a Megill trade taking place this offseason, and the noise is going to pick up after the latest report on Monday.

Trevor Megill Trade Update

Megill has been named one of 10 trade candidates to watch as part of a new article by USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

The article is written in the context of the upcoming GM meetings, which get a lot of decision makers in one place and could lead to some deals — particularly if teams want to make things happen before the lockout goes into effect on Dec. 1.

“The Brewers now have a history of trading away their closers a year from free agency, sending All-Star Josh Hader to San Diego in 2022 and Devin Williams to the Yankees in 2024,” Nightengale writes. “Megill has saved 30 games each of the past two seasons… Megill, who’s projected to earn $8 million next year, will definitely be shopped, and likely moved before opening day.”

The Brewers’ fanbase certainly won’t enjoy seeing their 6-foot-8 closer go, if that’s indeed what ends up happening.

Why Brewers Would Trade Trevor Megill

The reason the Brewers would trade Trevor Megill is that they’ve got alternatives.

“The Brewers also have Abner Uribe and Aaron Ashby who certainly have the talent to be premier closers,” Nightengale writes.

Relief pitching can be fickle, with fortunes changing from year to year. Megill himself was shelled for the first few seasons of his MLB career.

Small-market teams often cash in on their relievers when they can, because they don’t want to overpay a struggling relief pitcher.

That could mean that for the Brewers, even the dominant closer who finished off their first-ever World Series could end up being moved in a trade.