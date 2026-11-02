Pitching a New York Yankees-Brewers Trade for Trevor Megill After Jeff Passan Report

Major League Baseball’s hot stove season is officially here, as the 2026 season concluded last week with the Milwaukee Brewers winning their first-ever World Series.

In the immediate aftermath of Milwaukee claiming victory in the Fall Classic, it’s being reported that they will field (listen) trade offers on their star closer Trevor Megill.

The New York Yankees stand out as an immediate suitor if they are unable to retain closer David Bednar in free agency. MLB free agency opens up on November 2.

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What Could a Yankees-Brewers Trade Look Like for Trevor Megill?

Here is what a potential trade could look like between the Brewers and Yankees for closer Trevor Megill:

Yankees receive: Trevor Megill

Brewers receive: prospects Core Jackson, and Xavier Rivas

That’s two top 15 prospects in exchange for Trevor Megill. New York doesn’t necessarily have any players on their current active roster that they would part with, so Milwaukee would likely ask for a pair of prospects instead, and Jackson/Rivas are both promising names in the Yankees’ farm system.

NBCSports.com’s Eric Samulski wrote (about Megill as a trade candidate):

“Megill has one more year of team control under arbitration and then will be a free agent. Typically, that has been when the Brewers look to facilitate a trade if they don’t feel that they can afford to re-sign a player when they enter free agency. Since Abner Uribe is under team control through the 2030 season, the Brewers have a built-in replacement if the team does decide to make a deal.”

Aaron Ashby, who was undoubtedly the star of the Brewers bullpen during their 2026 World Series run, could also take over some closer duties if Megill is traded.

In 2026, Trevor Megill logged an ERA of 2.63 over 61.2 IP, with 30 saves and 69 strikeouts. Megill has recorded 30+ saves in consecutive seasons.

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Who Says ‘No’ To Trevor Megill-Yankees Trade Proposal?

It feels likely that the Milwaukee Brewers will offload Trevor Megill this offseason.

We’ve seen this story a million times with Milwaukee, where they trade their star players before they hit free agency to avoid paying market value for their services.

It’s worked out several times in the past, so there’s no reason to think the Brewers wouldn’t do the same with Megill.

As for the Yankees side of this trade proposal, they may not necessarily want to give away two top-15 prospects, but New York may have no choice if they aren’t able to retain David Bednar. Bednar is definitely one of the Yankees’ top free agent targets, but you never know which MLB teams may come swooping in with a better offer.