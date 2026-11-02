Brewers Make $23.15 Million Jake Bauers Contract Decision

The Milwaukee Brewers gave Jake Bauers’ baseball career new life.

They’ve now offered him a $23.15 million salary for the 2027 MLB season.

That specific number comes about thanks to the qualifying offer process. Certain free agents are eligible for the ‘QO’ from their team, and it comes with a benefit for the offering team — if the player doesn’t accept it and signs elsewhere, the former team receives draft pick compensation.

Bauers is one of eight MLB players who received the qualifying offer on Monday.

Brewers Offer Contract to Jake Bauers

The Brewers essentially had to decide if they’d be OK paying Bauers $23.15 million to play for them in 2027.

Coming off the best season of his career, which included NLCS MVP honors, Bauers rightfully earned that offer.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan shared the list of the eight players who received such an offer:

Eight players received the one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer today. The deadline to accept it is Nov. 17. Randy Arozarena (Mariners)

Seiya Suzuki (Cubs)

Brandon Lowe (Pirates)

Trevor Rogers (Orioles)

Adrian Morejon (Padres)

David Bednar (Yankees)

Jake Bauers (Brewers)

Ryan Jeffers (Twins) — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 2, 2026

Bauers is one of the players on the list who seems like a legitimate candidate to accept it.

Not only would that be a great payday for a guy who just made $2.7 million this season — it would also be a way for him to show his loyalty to a Brewers organization that changed his life.

Jake Bauers Contract Projection

Conveniently, The Athletic’s Keith Law wrote about Bauers as part of a new article on Monday.

This is how Law assessed Bauer’s free agency:

Bauers was a target of analytics-heavy teams for years, because he posted high contact rates and strong exit velocities in the minors but didn’t hit for in-game power, which implied that there might be hidden value for a team that could get him to lift and pull the ball more. The Rays tried it first, and all the swing tinkering threw him off to the point that he struck out over a quarter of the time as a rookie, after which the Rays traded him to Cleveland. His time with the Guardians was followed by stops in Seattle, Cincinnati (in Triple A) and the Bronx before he landed in Milwaukee. You’ve heard the story by now of how he nearly retired after the Brewers outrighted him following the 2024 season, but he stuck it out, and with the help of the Brewers’ staff he overhauled his stance and swing, narrowing his setup and staying back much more strongly over his back leg through contact for more power. He was one of only three qualifying hitters in MLB in 2026 to finish in the top 10 percent in chase rate and hard-hit rate, along with Munetaka Murakami and James Wood. I’m buying the improvements even with his age (31) and the lack of a track record. His ceiling is limited by the fact that he’s not a great defender at first and may end up a DH, so he’s probably not going to be more than a 4-win player in any season, but he should get four years and $90-100 million.