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Milwaukee Brewers Announce Brandon Woodruff World Series Status Update

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Milwaukee Brewers v Miami Marlins
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MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 18: Brandon Woodruff #53 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches against the Miami Marlins in the first inning of the game at loanDepot park on April 18, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

One of the biggest questions surrounding the Milwaukee Brewers before the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays is the status of right-hander Brandon Woodruff.

Woodruff, the longest-tenured Brewer, hasn’t pitched in a game since late July. He has been actively working to return to in-game action, but it’s unclear if he will be able to participate in the Fall Classic.

Milwaukee Brewers’ Pat Murphy Offers Roster Update on Brandon Woodruff

National League Division Series: San Diego Padres v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 03: Brandon Woodruff #53 of the Milwaukee Brewers speaks to the media before game one of the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres at American Family Field on October 03, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The World Series begins at 7:00 p.m. CDT on Friday at American Family Field, but the Brewers still haven’t decided if Woodruff will be on the roster.

Fox Sports 920’s Hunter Baumgardt wrote on X:

Brewers Manager Pat Murphy says Brandon Woodruff threw the ball “really well” in his session against hitters this week.

They are still going through the decision process on if he’ll be on the World Series roster

MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy wrote on X:

Pat Murphy says his understanding is that the Brewers would NOT be able to replace Brandon Woodruff on the World Series roster if he makes it, pitches, and is injured again. We will speak to Matt Arnold this afternoon to confirm that is the case.

Looking at Brandon Woodruff

National League Division Series: San Diego Padres v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 03: Brandon Woodruff #53 of the Milwaukee Brewers speaks to the media before game one of the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres at American Family Field on October 03, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Brewers have been without Woodruff for most of the season.

The right-hander was out for May and most of June with right shoulder inflammation.

Arizona Diamondbacks v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – APRIL 30: Brandon Woodruff #53 of the Milwaukee Brewers throws a pitch in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field on April 30, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Then, two weeks after being reinstated in late June, Woodruff was placed on the IL again due to his shoulder issue. He last appeared in a game on July 4.

Woodruff threw just 45 1/3 innings across nine outings this season. He posted a 2.98 ERA with a 0.84 WHIP and 47 strikeouts in 2026.

National League Division Series: Milwaukee Brewers v San Diego Padres - Game Four
GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 07: Brandon Woodruff #53 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates in the locker room following the 3-1 win against the San Diego Padres in game four of the National League Division Series at Petco Park on October 07, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

The Brewers selected Woodruff in the 11th round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of Mississippi State.

The right-hander has spent his entire career with the Brewers. He made his MLB debut in 2017.

Los Angeles Angels v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 17: Brandon Woodruff #53 of the Milwaukee Brewers throws a pitch in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at American Family Field on September 17, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Throughout his career, Woodruff has posted 19.0 bWAR and a 3.10 ERA over 790 1/3 innings.

He is a two-time All-Star.

Milwaukee Brewers v Pittsburgh Pirates
GettyPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 06: Brandon Woodruff #53 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches in the first inning during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on September 6, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Injuries have derailed Woodruff’s career lately.

The right-hander pitched just 11 games in 2023, none in 2024 and 12 last year.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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