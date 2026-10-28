Where to Watch World Series Game 5 in USA & Canada: Brewers vs Rays

The Milwaukee Brewers are one win away from winning the 2026 MLB World Series. The only thing standing in their way is the Tampa Bay Rays. Cooper Pratt almost won the team the series in Game 4. However, many will be seeking out details for where to watch the World Series Game 5. If that is you, you are in the right place.

Game 5 will feature a starting pitcher matchup of Jacob Misiorowski for the Brewers vs Drew Rasmussen for the Rays.

Where to Watch World Series Game 5 in the USA & Canada

There are several options available for fans in the USA and Canada to watch Game 5 of the World Series between the Brewers and Rays.

For fans in Canada, there are limited options for where to watch World Series Game 5. Canadians can tune in to Sportsnet on cable and stream the game on Sportsnet+.

In the USA, there are more options for watching and and even listening to the game. FOX and FOX ONE are available for watching the game on cable.

Additionally, for radio, Rays fans can tune into WDAE 95.7 FM and WQBN/1300AM. Brewers fans can check out WTMJ 620, ESPN Radio, TUDN National-ESPN Radio.

Game 5 Lineup: Milwaukee Brewers vs Tampa Bay Rays

Here are the rosters that the Brewers and Rays will be rolling out for Game 5:

Underdog MLB shared the Rays roster on social media:

“Rays 10/28 Y. Díaz DH J. Aranda 1B J. Caminero 3B L. Hicks C J. DeLuca CF C. Simpson LF B. Williamson 2B R. Vilade RF T. Walls SS D. Rasmussen SP,” the social media account shared.

As for the Brewers, they are going with the lineup that they have had for the entire World Series.

“Brewers 10/28 J. Chourio LF J. Bauers 1B C. Yelich DH W. Contreras C B. Turang 2B S. Frelick RF C. Pratt SS G. Mitchell CF D. Hamilton 3B J. Misiorowski SP,” the account shared before the game.

No matter who wins tonight’s game, it is sure to be entertaining for a variety of reasons. Either a winner will be crowned or the series will continue — there is no inbetween.