Brewers Appear to Successfully Steal Mason Miller’s Pitches in Walk-Off Win Over Padres

Facing San Diego Padres closer Mason Miller is always going to be an uncomfortable at bat.

But those watching the Milwaukee Brewers take on Miller in the ninth inning on Sunday night may have noticed something else — the Brewers seemed just a bit more in control than you’d expect against the best closer in baseball.

That prompted some further sleuthing by social media baseball fans, and some reached the same conclusion: The Brewers may have had something on Miller.

Were Brewers Stealing Mason Miller’s Signs?

To be clear, most in the game would refer to this as a pitcher tipping his pitches, not a team stealing his signs.

Sign-stealing, in the way most fans think of it, isn’t legal. You can’t use a special camera and signal in what pitch is coming by banging on a trash can in the dugout, like the Houston Astros did in their scandal.

But picking up what pitches are coming, solely via the players on the field, is considered legal.

The thinking goes that if a pitcher is giving away what is coming, or if a catcher’s signals aren’t hidden enough to stop a baserunner from seeing them, that it’s fair game to take them.

It does fall a bit on the dark arts side of things, but it’s also something every team is always trying to figure out, especially with a pitcher like Miller.

Any little advantage can help.

And some video clips sure make it look like the Brewers saw something with Miller.

Sal Frelick’s Neck Scratch

There’s one clip, taken from behind home plate, in which Sal Frelick scratches his neck before Jackson Chourio takes a slider from Miller for a ball.

The timing of Frelick’s motion certainly seems to align with him trying to signal something to Chourio:

Frelick going to his neck is interesting….

https://t.co/zShwjsSe37 — Steve Johnson (@LegKickNationOG) October 5, 2026

Some smart baseball minds quickly latched onto this as something that could definitely be something:

Thought it was pretty likely watching live that the Brewers had Miller’s pitches, messaged a couple people. Miller was wild, but they were on everything in the 9th, great takes and no chase. Such a big part of baseball in 2026, but there are a lot more public eyes on every game now! And it’s pitch-tipping, NOT sign-stealing. And legal (*). — The WARmonger (@TheWARmonger_) October 5, 2026

Whatever the case, Chourio eventually delivered the walk-off two-run single to give the Brewers a 4-3 Game 2 win and a 2-0 series lead as the best-of-five series goes to San Diego for Game 3 on Tuesday.

Over time, some hitters have pointed out that they don’t even want to know what’s coming. Others, though, surely would take a hint when faced with a guy like Miller.

And if Miller was giving something away by how he was standing or how he was holding the ball, it seems like the Brewers might’ve figured it out.