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Brewers Appear to Successfully Steal Mason Miller’s Pitches in Walk-Off Win Over Padres

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MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 04: Mason Miller #22 of the San Diego Padres delivers the pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers during the eighth inning in game two of the National League Division Series at American Family Field on October 04, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Facing San Diego Padres closer Mason Miller is always going to be an uncomfortable at bat.

But those watching the Milwaukee Brewers take on Miller in the ninth inning on Sunday night may have noticed something else — the Brewers seemed just a bit more in control than you’d expect against the best closer in baseball.

That prompted some further sleuthing by social media baseball fans, and some reached the same conclusion: The Brewers may have had something on Miller.

Were Brewers Stealing Mason Miller’s Signs?

To be clear, most in the game would refer to this as a pitcher tipping his pitches, not a team stealing his signs.

Sign-stealing, in the way most fans think of it, isn’t legal. You can’t use a special camera and signal in what pitch is coming by banging on a trash can in the dugout, like the Houston Astros did in their scandal.

But picking up what pitches are coming, solely via the players on the field, is considered legal.

The thinking goes that if a pitcher is giving away what is coming, or if a catcher’s signals aren’t hidden enough to stop a baserunner from seeing them, that it’s fair game to take them.

It does fall a bit on the dark arts side of things, but it’s also something every team is always trying to figure out, especially with a pitcher like Miller.

Any little advantage can help.

And some video clips sure make it look like the Brewers saw something with Miller.

Sal Frelick’s Neck Scratch

There’s one clip, taken from behind home plate, in which Sal Frelick scratches his neck before Jackson Chourio takes a slider from Miller for a ball.

The timing of Frelick’s motion certainly seems to align with him trying to signal something to Chourio:

Some smart baseball minds quickly latched onto this as something that could definitely be something:

Whatever the case, Chourio eventually delivered the walk-off two-run single to give the Brewers a 4-3 Game 2 win and a 2-0 series lead as the best-of-five series goes to San Diego for Game 3 on Tuesday.

Over time, some hitters have pointed out that they don’t even want to know what’s coming. Others, though, surely would take a hint when faced with a guy like Miller.

And if Miller was giving something away by how he was standing or how he was holding the ball, it seems like the Brewers might’ve figured it out.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Brewers Appear to Successfully Steal Mason Miller’s Pitches in Walk-Off Win Over Padres

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