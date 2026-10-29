Brewers’ Trevor Megill Rubs Salt In The Wound For Cubs After World Series Win

The Milwaukee Brewers won their first World Series title in franchise history on Wednesday night with a 4-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. Trevor Megill shut the door for Milwaukee after Aaron Ashby was used for two innings in Game 4 and he also made sure to take a parting shot at the Chicago Cubs in his postgame remarks.

When asked what he had to say to all of the Milwaukee fans in attendance at Tropicana Field, Megill did not miss a beat and said, “Have fun talking [expletive] to Chicago next year. We have a ring.” Brewers fans will eat that trash talk up from the tall closer.

He’s absolutely right that Brewers fans now have bragging rights over Cubs fans at least for a year and maybe even longer depending on how long the lockout is going to last. The Cubs made the playoffs in 2026 but went down quietly against the San Diego Padres in the Wild Card round. Chicago may very well have the National League MVP in Pete Crow-Armstrong, but the Brewers took home the ultimate prize.

Megill played a huge role in helping Milwaukee win its first title. He had a 2.00 ERA in the playoffs, recording five saves in eight appearances and nine innings pitched. He had to pitch two innings on Wednesday night, something he rarely does, but the fact that he was still outshined by Ashby just speaks to how strong Milwaukee’s bullpen was as a whole throughout the playoffs. When the Brewers had a lead they very rarely gave it up which is part of why they were so difficult to beat.

Megill’s poor Cubs tenure makes his jab even more painful

Perhaps the shot at the Cubs has added significance for Megill since he was with Chciago from 2019 to 2021 after the Cubs selected him in the Rule 5 Draft. Megill only pitched for the Cubs during the 2021 season and it was rough as he had a ghastly 8.37 ERA in 28 appearances on the season.

He’s been with Milwaukee since 2023 and has turned into one of the better relievers in the game which has to be frustrating for the Cubs knowing they got the worst of him and now he’s an absolute stud with a hated rival.

Megill’s comments will only add more fuel to the rivalry going into next season. While Chicago certainly still hates the St. Louis Cardinals the most, the Cubs-Brewers rivalry is very real and you can bet Chicago is going to do everything in its power to try to win the National League Central and make a run in the playoffs instead of having yet another early exit.