Christian Yelich Makes Jackson Chourio Statement After Walk-Off vs. Padres

The Milwaukee Brewers won in dramatic fashion on Saturday night in Game 1 of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres. And they did it again in Game 2.

Trailing 3-2 entering the ninth inning and down to their final out, the Brewers had the one guy they wanted at the plate: Jackson Chourio.

With the bases loaded, Chourio hit a single that drove home both Christian Yelich and Joey Ortiz to seal the 4-3 win for the Brewers and give them a commanding 2-0 series lead over the Padres.

JACKSON CHOURIO WINS IT. PANDEMONIUM IN MILWAUKEE. https://t.co/WJ0muePo1D — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) October 4, 2026

Yelich Makes Statement on Chourio

From one of the oldest players on the team to one of the youngest, Yelich remains a highly productive player in Milwaukee’s lineup, and he had high praise for Chourio after his clutch base hit helped seal the victory.

“Yeah, I think he’s been that type of player. The talent is undeniable when you watch him play… there’s nothing he can’t do on the baseball field,” Yelich said. “The more experience he gets, the more situations he’s in, the more he learns the league and racks up the at-bats. He’s just gonna continue to get better, and that’s kind of scary because he’s pretty good right now. But it’s been really fun to play with him and just watch his career progress.”

“There’s nothing he can’t do on the baseball field.” – @ChristianYelich on Jackson Chourio (H/T @Russ_Dorsey1) | #ThisIsMyCrew https://t.co/HouRJObVDF — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 5, 2026

Looking at the Brewers

Milwaukee is now just one win away from punching its ticket to the NLCS, where it would face the winner of the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers series.

However, the Brewers will now travel to San Diego for two games, where the Padres have played terrific baseball all season and especially as of late.

Milwaukee will return to action for Game 3 on Tuesday night, with right-hander Dustin May set to start.