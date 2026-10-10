Milwaukee Brewers Quickly Promote 27-Year-Old Before Dodgers Series

The Milwaukee Brewers will face the Los Angeles Dodgers for Game 1 of the NLCS on Sunday.

The Brewers will be looking to start their series against the Dodgers with a victory. Falling behind the Dodgers would not be ideal in the slightest for Milwaukee.

Now, as the Brewers prepare for their series against Los Angeles, they have promoted one of their pitchers from the minors.

Milwaukee Brewers Promote Colton Gordon From Double-A Biloxi

According to MiLB.com’s official transaction log, the Brewers have promoted pitcher Colton Gordon from Double-A Biloxi.

Gordon being called up to the Brewers’ roster comes roughly two weeks after he was demoted to Double-A Biloxi. Now, he is getting another chance on Milwaukee’s roster as they kick off their series against the Dodgers.

Looking at Gordon

Gordon appeared in five major league games this regular season split between the Houston Astros and Brewers. During them, he posted a 0-1 record, an 8.79 ERA, and 12 strikeouts. This was after he had a 6-4 record, a 5.34 ERA, and 72 strikeouts in 20 games with the Astros in 2025.

Gordon also had a 7-8 record, a 4.11 ERA, and 103 strikeouts in 24 Triple-A games this season. Overall, the 6-foot-4 lefty had mixed results in the minors this campaign. This was after he had a 4-2 record and a 3.38 ERA in 11 Triple-A games in 2025.

It will now be interesting to see what Gordon can do after being called up to the Brewers’ roster again from here.