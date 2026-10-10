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Milwaukee Brewers Quickly Promote 27-Year-Old Before Dodgers Series

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National League Division Series: Milwaukee Brewers v San Diego Padres - Game Three
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SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 06: Manager Pat Murphy of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on prior to game three of the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on October 06, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers will face the Los Angeles Dodgers for Game 1 of the NLCS on Sunday.

The Brewers will be looking to start their series against the Dodgers with a victory. Falling behind the Dodgers would not be ideal in the slightest for Milwaukee.

Now, as the Brewers prepare for their series against Los Angeles, they have promoted one of their pitchers from the minors.

Milwaukee Brewers Promote Colton Gordon From Double-A Biloxi

Milwaukee Brewers v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 22: Colton Gordon #36 of the Milwaukee Brewers throws a pitch during the seventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on September 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

According to MiLB.com’s official transaction log, the Brewers have promoted pitcher Colton Gordon from Double-A Biloxi.

Gordon being called up to the Brewers’ roster comes roughly two weeks after he was demoted to Double-A Biloxi. Now, he is getting another chance on Milwaukee’s roster as they kick off their series against the Dodgers.

Looking at Gordon

Milwaukee Brewers v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 22: Colton Gordon #36 of the Milwaukee Brewers throws a pitch during the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on September 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Gordon appeared in five major league games this regular season split between the Houston Astros and Brewers. During them, he posted a 0-1 record, an 8.79 ERA, and 12 strikeouts. This was after he had a 6-4 record, a 5.34 ERA, and 72 strikeouts in 20 games with the Astros in 2025.

Gordon also had a 7-8 record, a 4.11 ERA, and 103 strikeouts in 24 Triple-A games this season. Overall, the 6-foot-4 lefty had mixed results in the minors this campaign. This was after he had a 4-2 record and a 3.38 ERA in 11 Triple-A games in 2025.

It will now be interesting to see what Gordon can do after being called up to the Brewers’ roster again from here.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Milwaukee Brewers Quickly Promote 27-Year-Old Before Dodgers Series

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