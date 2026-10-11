Milwaukee Brewers Reveal Jackson Chourio News Before Dodgers Series

On Sunday night, the Milwaukee Brewers kick off the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Brewers will be looking to start this series on the right foot by picking up a victory. Falling behind the Dodgers in the series would not be ideal in the slightest for Milwaukee.

Now, as the Brewers prepare for Game 1 against the Dodgers, they have announced a lineup decision regarding Jackson Chourio.

Jackson Chourio Leading Off for the Brewers Against the Dodgers

The Brewers’ lineup for Game 1 has been revealed, and Chourio is in an important spot. This is because he will be Milwaukee’s leadoff hitter in Game 1 against the Dodgers.

With Chourio being a star, it makes sense that he will be Milwaukee’s leadoff hitter again. He moved around Milwaukee’s lineup a decent amount this season but has worked well as their leadoff hitter this postseason.

Here is the Brewers’ full batting order for Game 1 against the Dodgers, as reported by Underdog MLB: J. Chourio LF B. Turang 2B W. Contreras C J. Bauers 1B A. Vaughn DH G. Mitchell CF C. Pratt SS L. Lara RF J. Ortiz 3B

Brewers 10/11 J. Chourio LF

B. Turang 2B

W. Contreras C

J. Bauers 1B

A. Vaughn DH

G. Mitchell CF

C. Pratt SS

L. Lara RF

J. Ortiz 3B J. Misiorowski SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) October 11, 2026

Chourio Looking to Have Big Series vs. Dodgers

With Chourio being the Brewers’ top star, he is a player that they are relying on heavily against the Dodgers. If they hope to beat the back-to-back reigning World Series champions, they need Chourio to be on his A-game.

In four playoff games so far, Chourio has posted one home run, six RBI, and a .188 batting average. It will be interesting to see what he can do against Los Angeles from here.