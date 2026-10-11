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Milwaukee Brewers Reveal Jackson Chourio News Before Dodgers Series

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National League Division Series: San Diego Padres v Milwaukee Brewers - Game Two
Getty
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 04: Jackson Chourio #11 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates the game-winning two-run single against the San Diego Padres during the ninth inning in game two of the National League Division Series at American Family Field on October 04, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

On Sunday night, the Milwaukee Brewers kick off the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Brewers will be looking to start this series on the right foot by picking up a victory. Falling behind the Dodgers in the series would not be ideal in the slightest for Milwaukee.

Now, as the Brewers prepare for Game 1 against the Dodgers, they have announced a lineup decision regarding Jackson Chourio.

Jackson Chourio Leading Off for the Brewers Against the Dodgers

National League Division Series: Milwaukee Brewers v San Diego Padres - Game Three
GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 06: Jackson Chourio #11 of the Milwaukee Brewers reacts after striking out in the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres in game three of the National League Division Series at Petco Park on October 06, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

The Brewers’ lineup for Game 1 has been revealed, and Chourio is in an important spot. This is because he will be Milwaukee’s leadoff hitter in Game 1 against the Dodgers.

With Chourio being a star, it makes sense that he will be Milwaukee’s leadoff hitter again. He moved around Milwaukee’s lineup a decent amount this season but has worked well as their leadoff hitter this postseason.

Here is the Brewers’ full batting order for Game 1 against the Dodgers, as reported by Underdog MLB: J. Chourio LF B. Turang 2B W. Contreras C J. Bauers 1B A. Vaughn DH G. Mitchell CF C. Pratt SS L. Lara RF J. Ortiz 3B

Chourio Looking to Have Big Series vs. Dodgers

National League Division Series: San Diego Padres v Milwaukee Brewers - Game Two
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 04: Jackson Chourio #11 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits a game-winning two-RBI single against the San Diego Padres during the ninth inning in game two of the National League Division Series at American Family Field on October 04, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

With Chourio being the Brewers’ top star, he is a player that they are relying on heavily against the Dodgers. If they hope to beat the back-to-back reigning World Series champions, they need Chourio to be on his A-game.

In four playoff games so far, Chourio has posted one home run, six RBI, and a .188 batting average. It will be interesting to see what he can do against Los Angeles from here.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Milwaukee Brewers Reveal Jackson Chourio News Before Dodgers Series

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