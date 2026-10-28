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Jacob Misiorowski’s Age, Height Wow World Series Fans

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ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 26: Jacob Misiorowski #32 of the Milwaukee Brewers reacts prior to game three of the 2026 World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on October 26, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Jacob Misiorowski is a tall, lanky, right-handed pitching ace for the Milwaukee Brewers with a baby face who loves Pokemon cards.

His age and height are two of his most-searched characteristics every time he pitches, and he’s got his biggest stage yet in the 2026 World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Misiorowski made his Fall Classic debut in Game 1 in Milwaukee, a game the Brewers won 3-2.

He wasn’t at his absolute best, but his fastball did sit in the triple digits, and “The Miz” limited damage.

He threw 5.0 innings in that game, allowing four hits and one run while walking one. Misiorowski struck out three and threw 78 pitches, 56 of them for strikes.

He’ll get his next chance on the World Series mound in Game 5 on Wednesday night in Tampa Bay at Tropicana Field. The Brewers now hold a 3-1 series lead and can close it out.

If Misiorowski is at or near his best, Milwaukee will have a great chance of celebrating a World Series title on Wednesday.

And with him on the mound again, we’ve got some of those key answers for you here.

How Old is Jacob Misiorowski?

GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 24: Jacob Misiorowski #32 of the Milwaukee Brewers talks with a young fan prior to game two of the 2026 World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at American Family Field on October 24, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Jacob Misiorowski is 24 years old.

He was born on April 3, 2002.

Yep, he’s definitely got a baby face. And yeah, he loves his Pokemon cards, which appear to be what he’s checking out in the picture above.

But Misiorowski isn’t overly young. He’s just starting to come into his prime.

How Tall is Jacob Misiorowski?

Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 02: Jacob Misiorowski #32 of the Milwaukee Brewers delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning at Wrigley Field on September 02, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Jacob Misiorowski is officially listed at 6-foot-7 and 201-pounds.

He definitely looks super lanky and has some long levers out there on the mound.

At 6-foot-7, he’s the second-tallest pitcher on the Brewers, behind just their closer Trevor Megill — who is 6-8 and 253 pounds.

Jacob Misiorowski College

The other most interesting biographical feature of Misiorowski is that he was a second-round pick out of little-known Crowder College.

That’s a community college in Missouri, and it’s where an even-skinnier Misiorowski ended up after high school.

By the time he was touching triple digits on the radar gun there, though, teams had noticed him.

The Brewers had to give him a signing bonus of more than $2 million to keep him from going to LSU, where he would’ve been in the same pitching rotation as Paul Skenes.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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