Jacob Misiorowski’s Age, Height Wow World Series Fans

Jacob Misiorowski is a tall, lanky, right-handed pitching ace for the Milwaukee Brewers with a baby face who loves Pokemon cards.

His age and height are two of his most-searched characteristics every time he pitches, and he’s got his biggest stage yet in the 2026 World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Misiorowski made his Fall Classic debut in Game 1 in Milwaukee, a game the Brewers won 3-2.

He wasn’t at his absolute best, but his fastball did sit in the triple digits, and “The Miz” limited damage.

He threw 5.0 innings in that game, allowing four hits and one run while walking one. Misiorowski struck out three and threw 78 pitches, 56 of them for strikes.

He’ll get his next chance on the World Series mound in Game 5 on Wednesday night in Tampa Bay at Tropicana Field. The Brewers now hold a 3-1 series lead and can close it out.

If Misiorowski is at or near his best, Milwaukee will have a great chance of celebrating a World Series title on Wednesday.

And with him on the mound again, we’ve got some of those key answers for you here.

How Old is Jacob Misiorowski?

Jacob Misiorowski is 24 years old.

He was born on April 3, 2002.

Yep, he’s definitely got a baby face. And yeah, he loves his Pokemon cards, which appear to be what he’s checking out in the picture above.

But Misiorowski isn’t overly young. He’s just starting to come into his prime.

How Tall is Jacob Misiorowski?

Jacob Misiorowski is officially listed at 6-foot-7 and 201-pounds.

He definitely looks super lanky and has some long levers out there on the mound.

At 6-foot-7, he’s the second-tallest pitcher on the Brewers, behind just their closer Trevor Megill — who is 6-8 and 253 pounds.

Jacob Misiorowski College

The other most interesting biographical feature of Misiorowski is that he was a second-round pick out of little-known Crowder College.

That’s a community college in Missouri, and it’s where an even-skinnier Misiorowski ended up after high school.

By the time he was touching triple digits on the radar gun there, though, teams had noticed him.

The Brewers had to give him a signing bonus of more than $2 million to keep him from going to LSU, where he would’ve been in the same pitching rotation as Paul Skenes.