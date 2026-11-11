Brewers Manager Pat Murphy Makes MLB History

Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy made history as he took home his third straight National League Manager of the Year Award.

The BBWAA announced on Tuesday that Murphy won the NL MOTY honor for the third straight year, beating out runner-up Walt Weiss of the Atlanta Braves.

Murphy collected 20 first-place votes, seven second-place votes, and three third-place votes for 124 points as he was named on all 30 ballots. Weiss, who came in second, had 86 votes, while third-place finisher Don Mattingly of the Philadelphia Phillies had 25 points.

Pat Murphy Makes History

By winning his third straight NL Manager of the Year Award, Murphy became the first manager in MLB history to win the award for best manager in three straight seasons, an absolutely incredible honor for the 68-year-old native of Syracuse, New York.

“Pat Murphy is the NL Manager of the Year for the third year in a row. He’s the first manager to earn that honor in three consecutive seasons.”

A Great Season for the Brewers

The Brewers had one of the best seasons that any team can ever have in baseball, as the team won its first World Series trophy in franchise history when it defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 4-1 in the best-of-seven finals.

The Brewers also led MLB with 103 wins during the regular season, so they were, by far, the best team in the league throughout the entire year.

It’s worth noting that, like most MLB awards, the voters voted for the Manager of the Year Awards before the playoffs, so the Brewers’ World Series victory did not come into play here with Murphy’s honor.

But the Brewers’ epic regular season certainly did, as the voters loved what the Brewers did and had to give Murphy the MOTY award for the third straight season.

So, the question now is: will Murphy win it next year for the fourth straight season? That would certainly be something, wouldn’t it?

Either way, with three straight MOTY awards, Murphy has cemented his place as one of the league’s top bench bosses and, potentially, a Hall of Famer when it’s all said and done.