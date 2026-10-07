Milwaukee Brewers Predicted to Lose 26-HR Star Slugger This Offseason

The Milwaukee Brewers are currently in a very good spot right now.

At the time of this writing, the Brewers have a 2-1 series lead over the San Diego Padres in the NLDS. With this, the Brewers need just one more to advance to the NLCS.

Yet, as the Brewers continue their playoff run, they have now gotten a rough offseason prediction regarding one of their top hitters.

Milwaukee Brewers Predicted to Lose Jake Bauers in Free Agency This Offseason

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Joel Reuter predicted that the Brewers will lose star first baseman Jake Bauers in free agency this offseason.

“With a modest $2.7 million salary in 2026, Bauers produced a 140 OPS+ with 22 doubles, 26 home runs, 86 RBI and 3.3 WAR in the middle of the Milwaukee lineup,” Reuter wrote. “That production will be tough to replace, but after carrying a payroll under $150 million this season, the Brewers will likely let someone else pay for his career year. Verdict: Walk.”

With Bauers being set for a major raise, it is not surprising that they are being predicted to lose him this offseason. He should land a nice payday if he tests free agency. Due to this, there is a real chance that the Brewers will lose him this offseason.

Looking at Bauers

Bauers had a career year at the perfect time for the Brewers this season. In 144 games, he set new career highs with 26 home runs, 86 RBI, and a .266 batting average. With numbers like these, he was fantastic for the Brewers this regular season. Thus, he has set himself up for a big raise this offseason.

Overall, Bauers should be a popular target this offseason. He showed this season that he can be a real difference-maker. Due to this and this year’s free agent class being weak, he should generate plenty of interest.

Nevertheless, it will be very interesting to see what happens with Bauers this offseason. If the Brewers are unable to sign him, they will need to find a way to replace his power for next season.