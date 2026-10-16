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When do the Brewers Play Next? Here is the World Series Schedule, TV Channel

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National League Championship Series: Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Three
Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 14: Garrett Mitchell #5 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates with Cooper Pratt #12 after hitting a Home Run during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers punched their ticket to the World Series for the second time in franchise history with a 6-4 win in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Thursday, completing a 4-0 sweep.

Milwaukee won the first two games of the series at American Family Field before hitting the road to complete the sweep at Dodger Stadium.

National League Championship Series: Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Three
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 14: Trevor Megill #29 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Brewers will play the winner of the American League Championship Series between the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays. The Guardians have a 2-1 lead over the Rays.

While we wait for the Brewers to figure out their opponent for the Fall Classic, let’s take a look at the World Series schedule and how to watch.

Milwaukee Brewers World Series Schedule, TV Channel

National League Championship Series: Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Three
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 14: Jake Bauers #9 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Here is the Brewers’ World Series schedule:

  • Game 1: TBD on Friday, Oct. 23 @ American Family Field
  • Game 2: TBD on Saturday, Oct. 24 @ American Family Field
  • Game 3: TBD on Monday, Oct. 26 @ Progressive Field or Tropicana Field
  • Game 4: TBD on Tuesday, Oct. 27 @ Progressive Field or Tropicana Field
  • Game 5 (if necessary): TBD on Wednesday, Oct. 28 @ Progressive Field or Tropicana Field
  • Game 6 (if necessary): TBD on Friday, Oct. 30 @ American Family Field
  • Game 7 (if necessary): TBD on Saturday, Oct. 31 @ American Family Field
National League Championship Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Milwaukee Brewers - Game Two
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 12: Aaron Ashby #26 and William Contreras #24 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-4 in game two of the National League Championship Series at American Family Field on October 12, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

The start times haven’t been officially announced yet. World Series games typically start at 7:00 p.m. CDT.

All of the games will be broadcast live on FOX.

Looking at the Milwaukee Brewers Ahead of the World Series

National League Championship Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Milwaukee Brewers - Game Two
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 12: Brice Turang #2 of the Milwaukee Brewers reacts to hitting a single in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the National League Championship Series at American Family Field on October 12, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Brewers have never won the World Series.

They last played in the World Series in 1982.

National League Championship Series: Milwaukee Brewers Workout
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 13: Manager Pat Murphy of the Milwaukee Brewers speaks to the media during a press conference during a workout day prior to the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 13, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Milwaukee had the best regular-season record (103-59) in MLB this year.

Before sweeping the Dodgers, the Brewers beat the San Diego Padres 3-1 in the National League Division Series.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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When do the Brewers Play Next? Here is the World Series Schedule, TV Channel

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