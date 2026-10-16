When do the Brewers Play Next? Here is the World Series Schedule, TV Channel

The Milwaukee Brewers punched their ticket to the World Series for the second time in franchise history with a 6-4 win in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Thursday, completing a 4-0 sweep.

Milwaukee won the first two games of the series at American Family Field before hitting the road to complete the sweep at Dodger Stadium.

The Brewers will play the winner of the American League Championship Series between the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays. The Guardians have a 2-1 lead over the Rays.

While we wait for the Brewers to figure out their opponent for the Fall Classic, let’s take a look at the World Series schedule and how to watch.

Milwaukee Brewers World Series Schedule, TV Channel

Here is the Brewers’ World Series schedule:

Game 1: TBD on Friday, Oct. 23 @ American Family Field

Game 2: TBD on Saturday, Oct. 24 @ American Family Field

Game 3: TBD on Monday, Oct. 26 @ Progressive Field or Tropicana Field

Game 4: TBD on Tuesday, Oct. 27 @ Progressive Field or Tropicana Field

Game 5 (if necessary): TBD on Wednesday, Oct. 28 @ Progressive Field or Tropicana Field

Game 6 (if necessary): TBD on Friday, Oct. 30 @ American Family Field

Game 7 (if necessary): TBD on Saturday, Oct. 31 @ American Family Field

The start times haven’t been officially announced yet. World Series games typically start at 7:00 p.m. CDT.

All of the games will be broadcast live on FOX.

Looking at the Milwaukee Brewers Ahead of the World Series

The Brewers have never won the World Series.

They last played in the World Series in 1982.

Milwaukee had the best regular-season record (103-59) in MLB this year.

Before sweeping the Dodgers, the Brewers beat the San Diego Padres 3-1 in the National League Division Series.