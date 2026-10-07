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Milwaukee Brewers Announce Sudden Christian Yelich Move During Padres Series

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National League Division Series: Milwaukee Brewers v San Diego Padres - Game Three
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SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 06: Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers warms up prior to game three of the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on October 06, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers had the opportunity to close out their NLDS series with the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night.

However, San Diego played resiliently and won the game 4-3 to make the series 2-1 heading into Wednesday night’s contest.

Ahead of the matchup, Brewers manager Pat Murphy decided to make a sudden lineup change involving veteran slugger Christian Yelich, who’s recorded a hit in all three games of the series, including two in Game 3.

Brewers Announce Sudden Yelich Move

Pretty much all season long and throughout this entire series, Yelich has consistently batted fifth or lower in the lineup.

However, Murphy is moving the 34-year-old all the way up to the No. 2 spot behind leadoff hitter Jackson Chourio. Jake Bauers hit second on Tuesday and went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts.

Bauers will now bat fifth and start at first base, while Yelich will continue to serve as the designated hitter.

Here’s the full Brewers starting lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Brewers 10/7 J. Chourio LF C. Yelich DH W. Contreras C B. Turang 2B J. Bauers 1B C. Pratt SS S. Frelick RF G. Mitchell CF J. Ortiz 3B R. Gasser SP.”

Looking at the Brewers

The Brewers are set to pitch left-hander Robert Gasser in Game 4, and he’ll likely have a fairly short leash. San Diego will counter with right-hander Walker Buehler.

If the Padres win and force a Game 5, the series will return to Milwaukee on Friday, and the Brewers would likely turn to their ace, Jacob Misiorowski, who pitched Game 1 but went just three innings.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Milwaukee Brewers Announce Sudden Christian Yelich Move During Padres Series

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