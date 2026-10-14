Milwaukee Brewers Make Jackson Chourio Announcement Ahead of NLCS Game 3

The Milwaukee Brewers are taking a 2-0 series lead into Wednesday night’s Game 3 showdown against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS.

Milwaukee won both games on its home field and will now play the next three in L.A. before potentially returning home for Games 6 and 7.

Ahead of Wednesday’s matchup, the Brewers announced some big news surrounding superstar outfielder Jackson Chourio.

Brewers Make Chourio Announcement

Milwaukee announced that Chourio and second baseman Brice Turang, two of the centerpieces of the Brewers’ success this season, were both named finalists for a Gold Glove Award.

“Two elite defenders are up for Gold,” the Brewers posted on X.

Two elite defenders are up for Gold ‼️ https://t.co/L6HTSpvpw2 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) October 14, 2026

Pat Murphy Praises Chourio

It’s been a stellar third year for Chourio, who has been great ever since he entered the league in 2024.

Recently, Brewers manager Pat Murphy spoke about Chourio’s success in October and his performance this year for Milwaukee, which entered the postseason with the best record in baseball and has lived up to the hype.

“Jack Jack is special, and just hanging around him, you’ll see what we’re talking about,” Murphy said on Oct. 11. “There’s a smile on his face, he’s the same every single day. He’s a special talent, takes pride in his game, should win the Gold Glove this year. And he’s a tremendous hitter. All three games we won, he played a pivotal role offensively.”

Chourio’s 2026 Season With Brewers

Although he has yet to earn an All-Star selection. Chourio appeared in 127 games for the Brewers this year and logged 522 at-bats.

Across that span, he hit an impressive .291 with 96 runs, 152 hits, 25 home runs and 75 RBIs, while slugging .487 with an .837 OPS.