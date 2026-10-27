Milwaukee Brewers reveal Dustin May decision for World Series Game 4

The Milwaukee Brewers are one win away from the first World Series Championship in their MLB history. They have the Tampa Bay Rays on the ropes after a 10-1 beatdown, featuring an eight-run inning led by Jackson Chourio. Prior to taking the field for Game 4, the Brewers revealed a pitching decision regarding Dustin May.

Game 4 will be broadcast on October 27th, 2026, at 6:00 PM Mountain Time, 7:00 PM Central Time.

Milwaukee Brewers Reveal Who Is Pitching in Game 4

According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, the Brewers are trusting May to start Game 4 of the 2026 World Series.

“Dustin May will start for the Milwaukee Brewers tonight,” Nightengale reported on social media.

May is a 6-foot-6, 180-pound starting pitcher. The 29-year-old is in his seventh MLB season.

The towering pitcher has recorded five strikeouts in eight postseason innings. Additionally, May has a 5.63 ERA to go along with a 1.25 WHIP in four playoff appearances.

Looking at Dustin May

May has been with the Brewers since the team acquired him at the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline.

On August 3rd, the St. Louis Cardinals traded him to the Brewers. Reliever JoJo Romero and May were traded for Alexander Frias and Josiah Ragsdale.

May was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016. Prior to this year, May had seen the postseason twice (2019 & 2020). In addition to the Dodgers, Cardinals, and Brewers he has also played for the Boston Red Sox.

Since coming over from the Cardinals, May recorded 38 strikeouts in 36.2 innings. He made 10 starts for the Brewers, going 2-2 with a 5.65 ERA and a 1.42 WHIP.

Dustin May’s Future With the Brewers Uncertain

While players will often choose to play for a winning team, other factors can override emotion.

May is coming off a one-year, $12.5 million contract he signed with the Cardinals last offseason.

However, the Brewers are not known for their spending. In terms of his AAV, his $12.5 million price tag makes him the third-highest-paid player on the team, behind Christian Yelich and William Contreras.

Based off of his body of work over the 2026 season, he isn’t necessarily worth the same price in a contract for next year.

He will need to decide whether winning or money matters more to him. If it’s winning, then he will certainly sign for less money on a one-year “show me” deal. If he wants to chase money, he will do that elsewhere.

However, with Game 4 of the World Series on tap for Tuesday night, that is a problem for another day.