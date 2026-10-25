Brewers Make MLB History With Record-Breaking Postseason Feat

It’s been a magical fall for fans of the Milwaukee Brewers, who have reached the World Series for the first time since 1982, and they currently enjoy a one-game lead over their opposition from the American League, the Tampa Bay Rays.

And with Game 2 currently in progress at American Family Field, the club has officially set a record that has never been seen before in MLB postseason history.

The Milwaukee Brewers Have Officially Set MLB Postseason History

As reported by MLB Insider Bob Nightengale, the Brewers have officially set the record for the most merchandise sold during a postseason run, ever.

“The Milwaukee Brewers have sold more merchandise this postseason than any team in history, MLB officials told Brewers owner Mark Attanasio,” reported Nightengale on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Fans began chiming in with their reactions, noting that it was refreshing to see a new club in the Fall Classic.

“We were sitting in the club level last night, a small section with its own team store, and it still took 1.5 hours waiting in line for our chance to buy a shirt,” one fan said.

Another fan wrote, “Thank goodness for the Brewers. What a breath of fresh air. Everyone is so sick of the corrupt, criminal Dodgers.”

This fan said, “Kudos to Brewers fans for not getting jaded/complacent from this level of success year after year.”

This fan threw some shade at an NL rival, saying, “I was there and can attest! So much pent up demand, we were snapping up that merch like it was bars of pure gold. The rest of these cynical comments are clearly from jealous Cubs fans.”

Finally, this fan said, “the brewers out here selling merch like theyre the beatles and the whole citys wearing the same shirt to the game i love it honestly.”

The Brewers Have Made The World Series For The First Time Since 1982

Thanks to their postseason run, which included a victory in the National League Championship Series to dethrone the two-time champion Dodgers, the Brewers advanced to the World Series for the first time since 1982, and the second time in club history.

In 1982, the St. Louis Cardinals dealt the Brewers a painful seven-game series loss.