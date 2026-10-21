Unique MLB Rule Could Prevent Brandon Woodruff From Pitching in World Series

The Milwaukee Brewers are set to begin the World Series on Friday night at home against the Tampa Bay Rays. It’s their first World Series since 1982, and both teams will be shooting for their first World Series title. The Brewers won 103 games during the regular season.

Right-hander Brandon Woodruff has not pitched since the 4th of July due to a shoulder injury, but after originally planning to undergo season-ending surgery, he began to improve and ultimately started throwing again. He even said after the Brewers clinched the National League Championship Series that he hoped to pitch in the World Series.

However, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, there is one rule in place pertaining to injuries that could ultimately lead to the Brewers leaving him off the World Series roster.

“The rule states a player on a postseason roster can be replaced only if he suffers an acute, non-chronic injury or ailment. The Brewers’ fear with Woodruff, according to club officials briefed on his situation, is that any injury he suffers might be viewed as recurring or pre-existing, making the team unable to add another pitcher in his place.”

Why Brandon Woodruff May Not Pitch in World Series

Woodruff may at this point be healthy enough to pitch in the World Series, so it remains to be seen what the Brewers will do. But there is a risk that comes with putting him on the roster.

If he gets hurt, the Brewers can only replace him if it is severe. That could pose a big problem for Milwaukee. Being one pitcher short in the World Series could give the Rays a substantial advantage if the potential injury isn’t overly severe. That may not be a risk the Brewers want to take. So, perhaps keeping Woodruff off the roster may be the best course of action as they prepare for their first World Series in 44 years.

Woodruff has dealt with more than his fair share of injuries over the past several years. He missed most of the 2023 season and all of 2024 with arm troubles, and even missed a good portion of 2025 as a result.

If healthy, he could give them a good chance to win the World Series and give them an advantage, but the Brewers may not want to risk him getting hurt if they cannot replace him. Then, they will be stuck with him on the roster not being able to pitch, and that is something they cannot afford to let happen.

Will Brandon Woodruff pitch in World Series?

There are advantages that come with having him back, so it’s always possible that the Brewers could let him back. It would certainly be a good story after the original prognosis was season-ending surgery.

But the risks may outweigh the advantages in this case, so the Brewers are going to want to be careful. They have gone this far without him being active, so they can probably afford to keep him off the roster at this point in the playoffs.