Brewers Manager Pat Murphy Reacts to Game 2 Comeback Win

Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy shared his reaction to his team coming back to beat the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 2 of the World Series.

After going down 4-0 early to the Rays in the first inning, the Brewers could have given up and accepted that it wasn’t going to be their night. But that’s not what this Milwaukee team does, as they never feel like they are out of a game.

Instead of packing things up and heading home, the Brewers chipped away at the Rays’ lead and managed to come back and win the game 5-4 after a Cooper Pratt single in the bottom of the seventh inning scored Brice Turang.

The Brewers now lead the World Series 2-0, with the series heading back to Tampa Bay on Monday night for Game 3.

Pat Murphy Reacts After Brewers Beat Rays in Game 2

Speaking to the media after the game, Murphy was asked to share his reaction to an epic comeback win by his Brewers squad, and here’s what he had to say.

“We’re down to the end of the season here. They’re going to tap us on the shoulder here at some point and tell us, ‘No more.’ Guys just, they don’t give up. They believe, and they don’t give up. They just keep going,” Murphy said.

Brewers Take 2-0 World Series Lead

The Brewers now have a 2-0 World Series lead over Tampa Bay, and they are in the driver’s seat as they look to capture the first championship in franchise history.

The Brewers were the best team in MLB during the regular season, and they have looked amazing in the playoffs, having gone 9-1 so far in the postseason with just one single loss to the San Diego Padres in the NLDS.

After beating the Padres 3-1 in their first series, the Brewers then swept the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 in the NLCS, and now they have a 2-0 lead in the World Series over the Rays.

Of course, don’t expect the Rays to go down without a fight, and now that the series is heading back to Tampa Bay, the Brewers have to keep fighting.