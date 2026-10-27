Pat Murphy’s Wife: Who is Brewers Manager Married to Now?

Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy is trusting in Dustin May to put his best foot forward with Tuesday’s Game 4 of the World Series. With the game against the Tampa Bay Rays starting at 7:00 PM Central Time, Brewers fans won’t have long to wait to see whether that gamble pays off.

At 67 years old, Murphy has fathered four children. Keli Alvarez, 40, is his oldest child and only daughter. Kai Murphy, 26, is the Brewers’ manager’s oldest son, who currently plays in the San Diego Padres organization.

But, who is the Brewers manager married to? Does Pat Murphy have a wife? A girlfriend? Here’s what you need to know.

Milwaukee Brewers Manager Pat Murphy Has Been Married Three Times

Pat Murphy has been married three times in his 67 years.

Michelle Whaley, Argelia Murphy, and Francheska Figueroa are the names of the three wives that Pat has been married to.

At the time of this writing, he is single. Pat is not married anymore or dating anyone publicly.

All of his three marriages have been short-lived. Pat was married to Michelle from 1987 to 1992. Sometime after that divorce, he married Argelia, and then subsequently got divorced in 1999.

Finally, Francheska was his most recent wife. Pat and Francheska tied the knot in November 2008, but they were only married for seven years.

Why Do People Think Pat Murphy Is Married?

The biggest question in this discussion is why people think Pat is married.

There is a simple explanation.

Because few online sources provide details about his most recent marriage, many believe he is still married. However, that is very much not the case.

In October 2025, MLB insider Bob Nightengale had an exclusive interview with Pat, where he talked about his marriages.

“The only wedding that was planned wound up ending after seven years (to Francheska). They met at a club while she was on a work-release program and suffering from alcohol and drug problems. Murphy visited her a few times in jail, they hit it off, got together when she got out and quickly married,” Nightengale wrote.

“I had people stand up at the wedding with two volunteers from the 7-11,” Murphy says, “I paid them $150 bucks apiece.”

Outside of Nightingale’s piece for USA Today, details of when his third marriage ended are scarce.

Whether he is married or not, Pat carries a positive energy and outlook on life that has led his team to the World Series, one win away from the ultimate baseball dream.