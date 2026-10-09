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Milwaukee Brewers Suddenly Release 34-Year-Old Before Dodgers Series

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Milwaukee Brewers v Minnesota Twins
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MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JULY 21: Rob Zastryzny #58 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches in the fifth inning during a game against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on July 21, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

On Sunday night, the Milwaukee Brewers kick off the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Brewers are in the NLCS after defeating the San Diego Padres in the NLDS in three games. This included Milwaukee defeating the Padres by a 3-1 final score in Game 4 on Wednesday.

Now, as the Brewers prepare for their series against the Dodgers, they have parted ways with one of their veteran pitchers.

Milwaukee Brewers Release Veteran Pitcher Rob Zastryzny

Washington Nationals v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 14: Rob Zastryzny #58 of the Milwaukee Brewers throws a pitch in the first inning against the Washington Nationals at American Family Field on July 14, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

According to MiLB.com’s official transactions tracker, pitcher Rob Zastryzny has elected free agency.

Zastryzny electing free agency comes after he spent all of this season in the Brewers’ minor league system. In 11 games with Triple-A this campaign, he had a 0-0 record, a 1.93 ERA, and nine strikeouts.

Now, Zastryzny will be looking to land a new home after being granted his release by the Brewers.

Looking at Zastryzny

Milwaukee Brewers v Colorado Rockies
GettyDENVER, COLORADO – JULY 02: Pitcher Rob Zastryzny #58 of the Milwaukee Brewers throws against the Colorado Rockies in the eighth inning at Coors Field on July 02, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

While Zastryzny did not get into a major league game this campaign, he has had a solid career. Due to this, he could generate some interest now that he is hitting the free agent market.

Just last season with the Brewers, Zastryzny posted a 2-1 record, a 2.45 ERA, and 20 strikeouts in 26 games. This was after he had a 1.17 ERA in nine games for Milwaukee during the 2024 season.

In 80 career MLB games over seven seasons split between the Chicago Cubs, New York Mets, Los Angeles Angels, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Brewers, Zastryzny has a 6-1 record and a 3.84 ERA.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Milwaukee Brewers Suddenly Release 34-Year-Old Before Dodgers Series

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