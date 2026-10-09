Milwaukee Brewers Suddenly Release 34-Year-Old Before Dodgers Series

On Sunday night, the Milwaukee Brewers kick off the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Brewers are in the NLCS after defeating the San Diego Padres in the NLDS in three games. This included Milwaukee defeating the Padres by a 3-1 final score in Game 4 on Wednesday.

Now, as the Brewers prepare for their series against the Dodgers, they have parted ways with one of their veteran pitchers.

Milwaukee Brewers Release Veteran Pitcher Rob Zastryzny

According to MiLB.com’s official transactions tracker, pitcher Rob Zastryzny has elected free agency.

Zastryzny electing free agency comes after he spent all of this season in the Brewers’ minor league system. In 11 games with Triple-A this campaign, he had a 0-0 record, a 1.93 ERA, and nine strikeouts.

Now, Zastryzny will be looking to land a new home after being granted his release by the Brewers.

Looking at Zastryzny

While Zastryzny did not get into a major league game this campaign, he has had a solid career. Due to this, he could generate some interest now that he is hitting the free agent market.

Just last season with the Brewers, Zastryzny posted a 2-1 record, a 2.45 ERA, and 20 strikeouts in 26 games. This was after he had a 1.17 ERA in nine games for Milwaukee during the 2024 season.

In 80 career MLB games over seven seasons split between the Chicago Cubs, New York Mets, Los Angeles Angels, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Brewers, Zastryzny has a 6-1 record and a 3.84 ERA.