New York Mets’ Bo Bichette Announces New Career Decision

The New York Mets were expected to hang on to Bo Bichette.

Now, a decision has been made.

Bichette is exercising his $42 million player option for next year.

He will remain with the Mets, per Will Sammon of The Athletic.

Snapshot of Bichette & New York

During Bichette’s 2026 campaign, he slashed .260/.312/.390 with a .702 OPS and 18 homers through 160 games.

He logged 25 doubles, two triples and 78 RBIs.

Until January 2026, Bichette was a loyal player for the Toronto Blue Jays.

He spent seven successful seasons with the franchise after they selected him with the No. 66 overall pick in the second round of the 2016 MLB draft.

Bichette made his MLB debut in July 2019.

This was the most logical route for him.

As noted by Sammon, “After spending his entire career with the Toronto Blue Jays before coming to New York, Bichette, 28, struggled through the first quarter or so of the season as he acclimated to a new environment and new position (third base). By May 17, he was hitting just .210 with a .531 OPS. Over his final 114 games, however, Bichette produced a .281 batting average and .772 OPS with 16 home runs.

“The improvement over the course of the season better resembled his reputation as a contact-oriented hitter and consistent producer. The eight-year veteran owns a .288 career batting average and .788 OPS.”

Considering the Mets’ underwhelming lineup for much of the season, bringing back Bichette — who struggled to get into his rhythm — could be for the best.

He’ll bring more familiarity this time around, and perhaps fans could catch glimpses of his prior self at the plate.

Mets Search for More Productive Future

This has been a season of frustration and adaptation for the Mets.

For better or for worse, fans have witnessed endless shuffling within and around the organization.

By the end of their campaign, they were riding a 74-88 overall record and finished last in the National League East.

Having Bichette back on board for another year could — or should — provide a boost to New York’s lineup.