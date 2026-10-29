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New York Mets’ Bo Bichette Announces New Career Decision

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Bo Bichette
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 20: Bo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets hits his sixth inning solo home run against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on September 20, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

The New York Mets were expected to hang on to Bo Bichette.

Now, a decision has been made.

Bichette is exercising his $42 million player option for next year.

He will remain with the Mets, per Will Sammon of The Athletic.

Snapshot of Bichette & New York

Bo Bichette
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 07: Bo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets walks during the second inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on September 07, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

During Bichette’s 2026 campaign, he slashed .260/.312/.390 with a .702 OPS and 18 homers through 160 games.

He logged 25 doubles, two triples and 78 RBIs.

Until January 2026, Bichette was a loyal player for the Toronto Blue Jays.

He spent seven successful seasons with the franchise after they selected him with the No. 66 overall pick in the second round of the 2016 MLB draft.

Bichette made his MLB debut in July 2019.

This was the most logical route for him.

Bo Bichette
TORONTO, ONTARIO – OCTOBER 31: Bo Bichette #11 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after the third out during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game six of the 2025 World Series at Rogers Center on October 31, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

As noted by Sammon, “After spending his entire career with the Toronto Blue Jays before coming to New York, Bichette, 28, struggled through the first quarter or so of the season as he acclimated to a new environment and new position (third base). By May 17, he was hitting just .210 with a .531 OPS. Over his final 114 games, however, Bichette produced a .281 batting average and .772 OPS with 16 home runs.

“The improvement over the course of the season better resembled his reputation as a contact-oriented hitter and consistent producer. The eight-year veteran owns a .288 career batting average and .788 OPS.”

Considering the Mets’ underwhelming lineup for much of the season, bringing back Bichette — who struggled to get into his rhythm — could be for the best.

Bo Bichette
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – AUGUST 05: Bo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets catches a fly ball that was hit by Petey Halpin of the Cleveland Guardians during the second inning at Progressive Field on August 05, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

He’ll bring more familiarity this time around, and perhaps fans could catch glimpses of his prior self at the plate.

Mets Search for More Productive Future

Andy Green
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 10: Interim manager Andy Green #70 of the New York Mets looks on in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on August 10, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

This has been a season of frustration and adaptation for the Mets.

For better or for worse, fans have witnessed endless shuffling within and around the organization.

By the end of their campaign, they were riding a 74-88 overall record and finished last in the National League East.

Bo Bichette
MIAMI, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 07: Bo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets reaches on a fielders choice , Juan Soto scores during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on September 07, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Having Bichette back on board for another year could — or should — provide a boost to New York’s lineup.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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New York Mets’ Bo Bichette Announces New Career Decision

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