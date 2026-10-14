Mets Dealt Historic Freddy Peralta Irony

Freddy Peralta was supposed to be doing this in a New York Mets uniform.

That was the whole idea last winter when the Mets traded a couple promising prospects to the Milwaukee Brewers for their right-handed ace.

The year before, the Mets had lacked top-end starting pitching, and it had cost them. They planned to remedy that this season with Peralta.

So they pulled off that trade for Peralta as part of an offseason of many changes — but the problem is that the moves didn’t work out.

The Mets had an even worse 2026 season, and Peralta struggled more than he had for essentially his entire MLB career.

With Peralta in the last year of his contract, the Mets couldn’t even justify keeping him to the end of the year. They traded him at the trade deadline to the Tampa Bay Rays.

And all of a sudden when Peralta left New York, he found himself again. Right now, he’s dominating on a playoff mound — just for the Rays, not the Mets.

Freddy Peralta’s Latest Start

Peralta got the ball for Game 2 of the ALCS on Tuesday night at Tropicana Field. The Rays had dropped the opener to the Cleveland Guardians and needed a bounceback.

Peralta took the mound for 6.0 innings and allowed just four hits and two walks.

The Guardians didn’t score against him, and he struck out six. Peralta did hit a batter, too, but that didn’t cost him.

The Rays then used three relievers to pull out a 3-1 victory and even the ALCS at a game apiece.

Freddy Peralta Makes History

Peralta is on a historic run on the mound.

OptaStats shared a wild achievement that pertains to Peralta’s last eight starts dating back to the regular season.

He hasn’t allowed more than five hits or one run in any of them, and his team has won all eight of those games.

This has never happened before, via their post on X:

In each of his last 8 starts dating back to the regular season, Freddy Peralta of @RaysBaseball has: allowed 5 hits or fewer

allowed 1 run or fewer

had his team win the game That’s the longest streak by any traditional starter in MLB’s modern era (reg & post). https://t.co/nqekH75n0B — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) October 14, 2026

It’d be hard for a team to draw up a better trade deadline acquisition than that. Peralta is putting Tampa Bay on his back every time he steps on the mound.

The Mets sure would’ve loved to have that on their side, but instead, Peralta is pushing to get the Rays to the World Series while the Mets can only watch from home and wonder what went wrong.