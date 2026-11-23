Oddsmakers wasted little time adjusting the 2027 MLB championship board after the New York Mets landed two-time AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal on a record nine-year, $450 million agreement.
According to market tracking from Oddschecker, New York’s 2027 World Series odds shortened dramatically from +2200 to +1300—boosting the club’s implied championship probability to 7.1% and vaulting the Mets into the top five on the title board.
The surge pushed New York past the Seattle Mariners (+2000, 4.8%) and Philadelphia Phillies (+2500, 3.8%) to sit fourth overall. The Los Angeles Dodgers (+375, 21.1%) and defending world champion Milwaukee Brewers (+600, 14.3%) remain the top two favorites, followed by the New York Yankees (+900, 10.0%) ahead of the Mets and the fifth-place Boston Red Sox (+1700, 5.6%).
Bettors had already signaled where Skubal was headed before news of the contract broke. Oddschecker’s next-team market tracking listed the Mets at +100 (50% implied probability) immediately prior to Sunday’s signing, up from +113 (47%) earlier in the week and nearly double the implied probability of the Dodgers (+257, 28%).
“Mets owner Steve Cohen got his man and the bettors immediately pounced on the Amazin’s’ World Series chances,” Oddschecker spokesperson Steven Solomon stated. “The prediction market had New York surging to a 50% implied probability right before the deal broke. Now oddsmakers are wasting no time repricing Queens, slashing the Mets from +2200 to +1300 and putting them right back in the thick of the 2027 title race.”
$450 Million Splash Just Sent the Mets’ 2027 World Series Odds Into the Stratosphere