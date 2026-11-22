The New York Mets have locked down ace Tarik Skubal for nearly a decade — with apparently little chance of losing the league’s top pitcher.

The Mets reportedly landed Skubal to a nine-year contract worth $450 million, winning out on the biggest free agency prize and giving a major boost to their World Series hopes. A critical detail has emerged showing the team’s commitment to the former Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Dodgers ace.

Tarik Skubal’s Contract Has No Opt-Outs

Reporter Chelsea Janes of SNY noted that the Mets gave Skubal a massive payment upfront, with no chances to opt out for either side.

“Skubal gets $45M signing bonus up front. No opt outs. He, Juan Soto, and AJ Ewing are going to be in Queens together for a long time,” Janes shared in a post on X.

MLB.com reporter Thomas Harrigan shared other details, including the record money included in the deal.

“The club has not confirmed the deal, which includes a full no-trade clause, no opt-out clauses and comes with a $45 million signing bonus, per Feinsand, and will set a new record for overall value of a pitching contract (topping Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s $325M pact with the Dodgers) and average annual value of a deal for a pitcher ($43.33M for Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer),” Harrigan wrote.

The Mets had locked down some other key players, as Janes noted. They gave an eight-year, $95 million extension for outfielder A.J. Ewing in addition to long-term deals for Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor.