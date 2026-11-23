Less than 24 hours after signing two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal to a record contract, the New York Mets have dipped into the free-agent well once more.

According to Robert Murray of FanSided, the Mets have signed seven-time All-Star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. The terms of the contract are currently unknown.

The Mets needed an upgrade at first base after a season that saw mediocre production at the position.

The former MVP spent 2026 with the New York Yankees, slashing .252/.313/.452 with 18 home runs. Goldschmidt will attempt to get to 400 home runs with the Mets, a number he is 10 short of.

What Will Goldschmidt Bring to the New York Mets?

Goldschmidt’s career has been nothing short of prolific. The Arizona Diamondbacks drafted Goldschmidt in the eighth round of the 2009 MLB Draft out of Texas State University.

He will now enter his 17th major league season, with 65.1 bWAR, 390 home runs, seven All-Star appearances, an MVP and four Gold Glove awards.

Turning 40 in September, teams know what they’re getting in Goldschmidt.

He is no longer the everyday player that made him one of the greatest first basemen of the 2010’s. However, he can still play a certain role at a high level.

While he sported a .765 OPS in 105 games during the 2026 season, Goldschmidt excelled as a platoon player. Against right-handed pitching, Goldschmidt slashed a poor .213/.239/.351 with seven home runs. Against left-handed pitching, he slashed an excellent .299/.393/.573 with 11 home runs.

He can still hit lefties at an elite level while playing a great defensive first base. While he didn’t play many innings at first base last season (70 starts), he had a +6 Outs Above Average, according to Baseball Savant.

He may not be the player he once was, but Goldschmidt has the opportunity to cement a Hall of Fame career in a Mets uniform.