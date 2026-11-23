The New York Mets didn’t have to let Pete Alonso leave.

If they had prioritized him last offseason, it seems likely that the “Polar Bear” would’ve returned to Citi Field to continue playing for the only MLB team he had ever suited up for.

The Mets clearly didn’t put enough stock into bringing Alonso back, though. They said things about prioritizing defense and baserunning.

Those priorities did them a lot of good in 2026 as they didn’t sniff the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Alonso left for the Baltimore Orioles and had another 40-homer season.

Alonso hit more home runs in a Mets uniform than ever player in franchise history, and they still let him walk in his prime.

A year later, with the Mets signing 39-year-old Paul Goldschmidt to a free agent contract on Monday, it’s clear New York is still trying to pick up the pieces.

Mets’ Replacement Plans for Pete Alonso

The Mets didn’t really sign a first baseman last offseason.

Instead, they signed Jorge Polanco, who had played elsewhere in the infield, and hoped he could fill in at first base.

Polanco proceeded to have the worst season of his career, hampered by injuries for much of it.

Their other possibilities to play some first base included Mark Vientos and Brett Baty, two young sluggers who have left Mets fans frustrated at times due to their inconsistencies.

None of those players was going to reach Alonso’s level even if they panned out.

The Mets hoped signing Bo Bichette to play third base would balance out the missing spot in the lineup, but Bichette struggled, too.

New York’s most useful first baseman down the stretch may have been Jared Young, who’s a quality defender but not a classic slugging first baseman.

And now Goldschmidt is brought aboard, well past his prime, probably mostly to face left-handed pitching.

The Mets sure do miss Alonso.

No Going Back

One of the main problems with letting Alonso leave in free agency is that there’s no going back from that decision.

If the Mets had paid Alonso a lot of money to stick around, they could eventually decide to trade him if they really want to commit to the whole defense and base running schtick.

But by letting him leave in free agency, the Mets had no recourse. There wasn’t another Alonso available. They had to try and fill his absence in other ways, and so far, that hasn’t worked at all.