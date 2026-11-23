The New York Mets allowed first baseman Pete Alonso to leave before the start of last season. The Mets finished 20 full games behind the Atlanta Braves, mired in last place. The franchise entered the offseason needing immediate upgrades and talent infusion. With Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor as the team’s cornerstones, New York added ace Tarik Skubal. Less than 24 hours later, the franchise fixed its lone infield problem.

Mets have now setup a very good platoon at 1B! Goldschmidt was 9th in baseball w/ a 168 wRC+ vs LHP & 11 HR in 182 PA Jared Young posted a 120 wRC+ vs RHP & has the game power to hit 20+ HR if he’s hitting balls at better angles Defense will overall be much better than before https://t.co/Ytz1GJfOsq — Hagen Snell (@HagenSnellBB) November 23, 2026

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They signed 39-year-old Paul Goldschmidt to shore up first base. The seven-time All-Star inked a one-year deal and an $8 million payday. Goldschmidt, the 2022 National League MVP, played last season with the New York Yankees, his second in the Bronx. Last year, he platooned at first base and saw some designated-hitter time. At 39, no one is expecting him to become the full-time first baseman.

Mets, 1B Paul Goldschmidt reportedly agree to deal, per multiple reports including @MLBNetwork insider @JonHeyman. https://t.co/pXO0JNFxeN — MLB (@MLB) November 23, 2026

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The Goldschmidt/Young Platoon, From a Batting Perspective

Earlier this month, David Stearns, the Mets president of baseball operations, mentioned that he wanted to platoon Jared Young with a right-handed hitter. Young, 31, enjoyed a career year, slashing .266/.330/.429 with nine home runs and 39 runs batted in over 342 at-bats. Additionally, he generated 1.6 bWAR, according to Baseball-Reference. In addition, he lowered his strikeout rate to 18.4% via Baseball Savant.

Goldschmidt and Young will platoon strictly on the basis of the handedness of the pitcher. Young slashed .275/.339/.454 with nine home runs and 35 runs batted in. In contrast, lefties confounded him, limiting the lefty-swinging Young to a .228 average. In contrast, Goldschmidt destroys left-handed pitching. The veteran enjoyed a line of .299/.293/.573 with 11 home runs.

Paul Goldschmidt in 2026: 105 G

.252 BA

.312 OBP

.765 OPS

18 HR

52 RBI https://t.co/nDzLu1chRC — SleeperMets (@SleeperMets) November 23, 2026

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Still Active at 39

Goldschmidt still smashes the ball. His barrel percentage last season was 9.9%, far higher than the 7.6 MLB average. The 16-year veteran can spray the ball to all fields. For example, a year ago, 29.8% of his batted balls ended up in right field. The MLB average is 25%. Under those circumstances, playing him straight up looks like the smartest move.

Mets starting lineup after signing Paul Goldschmidt: Francisco Lindor SS

Juan Soto LF

Carson Benge RF

Bo Bichette 3B

Paul Goldschmidt/Jared Young 1B

Jorge Polanco DH

Francisco Alvarez C

Brett Baty/Marcus Semien 2B

AJ Ewing CF https://t.co/AmhIG5mYH7 — Amazin’ Army (@WE_ARE_MET_FANS) November 23, 2026

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Run Prevention Plus

Stearns endured the mockery and derision of using defense as a reason to allow Alonso to walk. Meanwhile, the Mets played Mark Vientos at first base, who lacks the dexterity and agility to work around the bag. At times, he appeared more concerned about finding the bag.

Young posted two defensive runs saved, as he moved between first and left field. Goldschmidt turned the Mets’ first base defense from poor to excellent. In 18,284 career chances, Goldschmidt only committed 59 errors, posting a fielding average of .997. As a Yankee, he displayed excellent range. Making plays as far as 111 feet from the base.

Reasonable Expectations

First of all, no sensible person would anticipate the Mets using the platoon to duplicate Alonso’s abilities. Rather, the front office can anticipate a higher average. on-base percentage with improved situational baseball and more hits. Together, the two should score 80 runs batted in and 20–27 home runs. More significantly, they will split the team sharply, making it harder to pitch against the Mets.